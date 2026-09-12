Muslim in NYC Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary in His Own Sweet Way

Standing outside New York City’s City Hall on Friday, the 25th anniversary of the jihad attacks that murdered nearly 3,000 people, a Muslim made his point clear enough. He repeatedly screamed “Allahu akbar” before engaging in some exchanges of crude insults with some anti-Sharia protestors who were standing around him. The crude remarks aside, “Allahu akbar” was a particularly piquant message for him to have been delivering on 9/11, for a variety of reasons.

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“Allahu akbar” means “Allah is greater,” i.e., greater than your god, and this is why Islamic jihadis proclaim it so often while committing acts of violence against non-Muslims. It is a declaration of Allah’s victory over the infidels, and his superiority over their gods, who could not save their people from the jihad attack.

This particular savage is screaming “Allahu akbar” repeatedly on September 11, 2026 in New York City because he regards 9/11 as Allah’s tremendous victory over the infidel United States, which is the foremost competitor worldwide to Sharia for how societies should be ordered. And the fact that he is doing this in the United States and knows that he will face no legal consequences is a sign of the weakness of the U.S. that enabled this victory in the first place.

This is just one man, but the preoccupation with the victory of Islam and its supremacy over the infidels’ religions is actually quite widespread. It is no accident that there are not one, but two mosques on the Temple Mount, the site where the Jewish Temple once stood and the holiest place in Judaism. The presence of the mosques on this holiest of sites for Jews is, as far as Muslims are concerned, an ongoing sign of the victory of Islam over Judaism, and the superiority of the religion of the Muslims over the religion of the Jews. Or, to put it much more succinctly, Allahu akbar.

The same will to dominate was manifest in the destruction of literally thousands of Hindu temples all over India, with mosques built atop their ruins. In many cases, as The History of Jihad shows, the Muslim rulers would order the statues of the Hindu gods to be broken into pieces and strewn at the entrances to those mosques that had been constructed on the former temple sites, so that the Muslims would trample upon the Hindus’ deities as they gathered for prayer. Once again, the idea was to demonstrate Islam’s superiority over Hinduism, and the victory of Allah over the Hindus’ gods.

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The same Islamic imperative exists regarding Christianity. On May 29, 1453, the warriors of the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II entered Constantinople, the capital of the Christian Roman Empire for nearly a thousand years, and transformed the greatest cathedral in the Christian world, Hagia Sophia, into a mosque. Mehmed thus demonstrated, as he had greatly desired to do, the victory of Islam over Christianity, and the superiority of the religion of the Muslims to that of the “cross-worshippers.”

The grand old cathedral became a museum in 1935, courtesy of the Turkish secularist leader Kemal Ataturk. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again transformed Hagia Sophia into a mosque in 2020. For Ataturk, in turn, Hagia Sophia’s conversion to a museum was a symbol of secular’s triumph over Islam, and superiority to it. When Erdogan made the venerable old building into a mosque again, he was intending to show anew the triumph and superiority of Islam, over both secularism and Christianity.

Related: 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Reveals the Jihadis’ Grand Strategy

“Islam must dominate, and not be dominated,” Islamic tradition depicts Muhammad saying, and so these displays of Islam’s victory and superiority must always be repeated. The fellow in this video is screaming “Allahu akbar” because he believes that 9/11 was no less a victory for Islam than were the Islamic conquest of Constantinople or Jerusalem. The infidels’ economic and political centers were both hit, and the U.S. has never been the same since. If stealth jihadis such as Nihad Awad of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) get their way, the conquest will before too long be completed by peaceful means, with 50 or more Muslims in the House and Senate, legislating Sharia.

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Meanwhile, the establishment media is still lecturing us about how taking notice of the ideology, motives, and goals of people such as this Allahu-akbaring screamer in New York City would be racist and “Islamophobic.” That’s no way to win a war.

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