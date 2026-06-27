It Started Out As a Joke. But Now No One Is Laughing at This Candidate’s Chances for 2028.

The socialists won big in New York the other day, and that victory in turn has significantly boosted the presidential hopes of someone whose candidacy was up until recently more the punchline of a joke than a serious proposal. Are you ready for President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? You may have to be.

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The New York Post reported Saturday that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-McSorley’s) has gotten “such an ego boost” from the socialist sweep that she “may ditch her long-anticipated plot to unseat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for bigger game.”

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, was enthusiastic, saying: “New York’s clean sweep was a political earthquake that shows voters generally want to shake up the system. Whatever percent chance [Ocasio-Cortez] put on running for president a week ago, it should be a higher percent chance now – absolutely. It could have gone from 5% to 20%.”

Meanwhile, someone whom the Post identifies only as “a top establishment Dem” says that AOC doesn’t really want to take on Schumer, anyway, as she already has her eyes on the big prize: “She’s never itched to be a senator, one of 100, because you don’t become a leader — that takes years and a deep record of legislating. Plus, who wants to be junior senator [in New York] to Kirsten Gillibrand?”

Another unnamed Post source, “a longtime New York Democratic operative,” agrees, saying: “Every light on the dashboard is flashing [that] people want generational change,” and that after the latest primaries, “Everyone’s freaking out.”

As well they should. The Democrats’ newly open embrace of socialism is unlikely to play well in the heartland, and AOC’s rising star is just the latest symptom of a far deeper malady that could sink the party (or the country, if these clowns do take the House and/or Senate and the presidency).

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AOC herself wouldn’t confirm that her swizzle stick is in the ring for 2028, but she did sound as if she were positioning herself to be just what she thinks America needs: “I think there will always be a place — and a winning place — for a candidate that fights for guaranteed health care for every American, raising wages, and taking on a lot of the corporate corruption that’s driving up prices.”

She may be right. After several generations of relentless socialist indoctrination from leftist professors and even secondary school teachers, plus a wholesale decline of academic standards in the same period, all too many Americans are completely unaware of the fact that socialism is the most catastrophically failed ideology in the history of the world, and never stop to think for a moment about who is going to pay for all the free stuff that AOC and her comrades are promising.

And so more socialists are likely to get elected. Bernadette Breslin of the National Republican Senatorial Committee observes that “New York is just the latest flashpoint in Democrats’ socialist takeover. As the Sanders-Mamdani slate topples the Schumer-Jeffries machine, Bernie-backed radicals like Graham Platner, Abdul El-Sayed, and Peggy Flanagan stand ready to inflict crippling tax hikes on voters across the Senate map.”

As the socialist tide rises, so do AOC’s presidential hopes. The riotous Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), however, doesn’t think much of her chances. “The Congresswoman,” Kennedy said back in February, “is kind of like Vice President Kamala Harris, but with more bartending experience. She has never been accused of being a policy maven. You put her in a presidential primary with Elizabeth Warren or Rahm Emanuel, they will devour her like a light snack.”

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Maybe they will. AOC, however, hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves for becoming a rising star on the far left, overcoming her early tendency to display her ignorance and experience as if they were parting gifts she got from her fellow bartenders when she left to take her seat in Congress. To be sure, the intellectual level is not high — these are, after all, socialists we’re talking about — but AOC has shown that she can more than hold her own among her peers.

That means that she could very well be the Democrats’ nominee for president in 2028. And if she, or any other socialist, wins, God help us.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its socialist agenda.

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