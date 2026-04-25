Does Your Name Determine Your Destiny? In Muhammad Jihad Kelly’s Case, Maybe So

There isn’t a whole lot of information available online about Mr. Muhammad Jihad Kelly of Dothan, Alabama, but what there is tells us pretty much all we need to know about him — unless and until fate deals us the short straw of having to meet him face to face.

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Muhammad Jihad Kelly appeared as one of the Dothan, Alabama Police Department’s twelve “Mugshots of the Day” for Thursday, April 23, 2026. He is accused of “Assault – Domestic Violence – Strangulation or Suffocation, Domestic Violence 2nd, Assault with bodily fluids,” and that’s all she wrote.

There is no accompanying story of Muhammad Jihad Kelly’s bad, bad day or night that led him, looking a trifle disgruntled but little the worse for wear, to attain the exalted status of one of the apostolic number of Mugshots of the Day for Thursday. And in the company of people with names such as Douglas and Tiffany and Christopher and, improbably enough, Joy, Muhammad Jihad Kelly does tend to stand out a bit, even given the presence of two, count ‘em, two Jeremiahs.

And so the question is inevitable: Does one’s name determine one’s destiny? This is a question as old as the fateful day when Abram (“high father”) became Abraham (“father of many nations”). The Bible is full of people whose names explain who they are and what their mission is — with the foremost among them being Jesus, whose name means “Yahweh saves.”

Bearing the names “Muhammad” and “Jihad,” however, whether by the decisions of one’s parents or by one’s own choice, carries with it an entirely different constellation of connotations. Much as Islamic apologists in the West try to conceal and obscure the fact, Muhammad’s life as Islamic tradition records it was consumed to a considerable degree with warfare against those who did not accept his claim to be a prophet. The object of that warfare was to compel those unbelievers to embrace Islam, or to accept a subjugated second-class status as the price for continuing to believe in their ancestral religions.

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More to the point when it comes to Muhammad Jihad Kelly, Muhammad the prophet of Islam had a child bride, Aisha (he consummated his marriage with her when he was 54 years old and she was nine), who reported that she was a victim of what we would today call domestic violence, as well as assault. Muhammad was annoyed with her one day, and Aisha recounted that he “struck me on the chest which caused me pain, and then said: ‘Did you think that Allah and His Apostle would deal unjustly with you?’” (Sahih Muslim 2127)

Another Islamic tradition states that a woman who was “wearing a green veil” once approached Muhammad and complained of how her husband had beaten her. She showed Muhammad, with Aisha present, “a green spot on her skin caused by beating.” Indignant, Aisha complained to Muhammad: “I have not seen any woman suffering as much as the believing women. Look! Her skin is greener than her clothes!” (Sahih Bukhari 7.77.5825)

There is no record in Islamic tradition of Muhammad assaulting anyone with bodily fluids, but there is this extremely strange statement from Aisha: “I used to wash the semen off the clothes of the Prophet and even then I used to notice one or more spots on them.” (Sahih Bukhari 1.4.232) How the semen got on Muhammad’s clothes, and what he had been doing to get it there, was never explained, but could it be that Muhammad Jihad Kelly was simply trying to imitate the prophet of Islam and ended up with a rap for assault with bodily fluids?

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Whatever was going on to land Muhammad Jihad Kelly in the Mugshot of the Day crew, it is somehow less surprising to see him there than it would be to see him named Librarian of the Year. The names “Muhammad” and “Jihad” are inextricably associated with various forms of violence and mayhem, and so this poor fellow’s fate was largely sealed on the day he was given, or took for himself, this memorable monicker.

If he wants to avoid trouble with the law in the future, Muhammad Jihad Kelly might consider a name change. What do you think? Would Albert Einstein Kelly, or maybe Francis Assisi Kelly be less likely to run afoul of the men in blue than Muhammad Jihad Kelly? It’s certainly worth a (figurative) shot.

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