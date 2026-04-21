You may have heard, if you’ve ever dipped into National Pastime lore, of the Curse of the Bambino. After the Boston Red Sox sold Babe Ruth’s contract to the New York Yankees, the Crimson Hose went 86 years before winning another World Series (the Yankees, meanwhile, won 26 World Series championships in that span). Now, however, the New York Mets, who didn’t even open for business until the Yankees had already won 20 championships, have a curse of their own, and while it may not take 86 years to play itself out, the Mets are sure having a hard time of it now. Call it The Curse of Mamdani.

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It all started on April 9, when Mamdani and his equally far-left, pro-Hamas wife Rama Duwaji visited Citi Field before the Mets’ game with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and exchanged happy, heart hugs with the Mets’ mascots, Mr. and Mrs. Met. Mrs. Met seemed to be especially excited to meet the dreamy young mayor, and really, what young leftist wouldn’t be?

Now the word is going around that the Mets have dropped eleven games in a row since then, and thus the Curse of Mamdani was born. (They’ve really only lost ten in a row since Mr. and Mrs. Met met Comrades Mamdani and Duwaji, as the Mets had already lost one when Hizzoner and his wife showed up, but as is so often the case in situations of this kind, a bit of poetic license has come into play.)

One Met fan remarked: “He gave them bad juju. Bad juju. That was bad juju, that was no good. When he hugged them, I was like what’s going on? Nobody touches Mr. Met, only Mrs. Met, that’s it.” Mamdani himself was asked about this, and quickly displayed the gelid fake smile he always shows when he is asked a question that annoys him, but he doesn’t want to show the annoyance.

“There’s a lot of baseball left to be played,” Mamdani began diplomatically, “and I am still keepin’ the faith, as I know that many Mets fans are across the city. Though I will accept being addressed as Mayor Mambino for the day.” This got the polite, unenthusiastic laughter it deserved. Then a reporter asked if there was anything Mamdani could possibly do to help the poor Mets and remove the Mamdani curse. He answered: “You know, I will keep my fingers crossed, as every Mets fan does, and I think that this is part and parcel of what it means to be the mayor, you take it in stride.”

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Meanwhile, those keenest of observers of the contemporary scene, the Babylon Bee, had a genuine idea of something he could do. The Bee headline was “Mamdani Orders Visiting Teams To Redistribute Some Of Their Runs To The Mets,” and it was perfect.

The Bee’s story was satire at its absolute finest, for it couldn’t possibly have hit the mark more exactly in illuminating what is wrong with Mamdani’s socialist worldview. He is intent on taking money from the productive and giving it to the unproductive, but that won’t make the recipients successful any more than getting runs arbitrarily assigned to them would make the Mets a better baseball team.

Related: Comrade Mamdani Gets to Work on His Cult of Personality

Meanwhile, CUNY Professor Jeffrey Lax, a lifelong Mets fan and longtime Mamdani observer (he was the first to post the video of Mamdani’s now-notorious 2020 speech in which he spoke in openly Marxist terms about the necessity of ultimately seizing the means of production), pointed out that there may be more to the Mamdani Curse than just a mascot’s hug. Lax noted that “Mets owner @StevenACohen2 traded [star outfielder Brandon] Nimmo because he's a Republican and that pissed off star Socialist shortstop Francisco Lindor. Now, the Mets have lost 10 straight games since literally (via their mascot) embracing Jew-hating Marxist Mamdani. Then... no Jewish heritage night. Fans are actually leaving. After 43 years as a true die hard, I am unfathomably considering that and joining @sidrosenberg19, who started all of this, myself. Thank you, Sid, for bringing attention to all of this.”

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Sid Rosenberg is a popular morning talk show host in New York City who stated on Monday (punctuation added for clarity): “The whole ‘Met Mamdani Curse,’ I started it. I know everyone and their mom is commenting on it, but it started with me calling Mr. Met an AntiSemite after ‘The Hug!’ It’s a metaphor for the city. Our city is cursed!!!!! Carry on keep losing!”

Ah, so there is a Mamdani Curse, and the woke Mets are suffering from it. They may win a game soon, and even right the ship and end up having a good year. For the city, however, the recovery will not be so fast or so easy.

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