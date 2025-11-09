Trump Administration Wants to Deport Gang Member Abrego Garcia to This Vacationland

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is the accused human trafficker, MS-13 member, wife beater, and child abuser who has become a hero on the left because of the Trump administration’s efforts to deport him. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Grandstanding) flew to El Salvador during an earlier attempt to deport Abrego Garcia and met with the holy martyr, so as to show Orange Man Bad and the world that he and his colleagues would be doing everything they possibly could to make sure that as many illegal alien human traffickers and gang members as possible remained in the United States.

Soon Abrego Garcia, the mild-mannered “Maryland man” of the mainstream media, was back in the United States, where he became a hero of the anti-Trump, anti-American left. Still, the Trump team did not give up on its efforts to send him out of the country for good. On Friday, the Justice Department asked U.S. District Court Judge Paula Xinis to approve the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia, and really, who could possibly object?

"Liberia,” said the Justice Department, “is a thriving democracy and one of the United States’ closest partners on the African continent.” This has to be said because the paramount concern in cases of this kind is for the well-being of the person being deported. No one who is defending Abrego Garcia’s alleged right to stay in the United States, not Chris Van Hollen or anyone else, has ever shown any concern for the well-being of those American citizens whom illegal alien gang members and human traffickers might victimize.

Those people just don’t matter. But heavens to betsy, what if Abrego Garcia goes to Liberia and, say, sets up a quiet human trafficking business in a secluded part of Monrovia, and ends up getting scratched on the cheek by one of his victims? Can’t risk that. It would be better for the world’s most famous Maryland Man to remain in Maryland, enjoying margaritas on Chris Van Hollen’s taxpayer dime and reading all the breathless news reports about how he is a victim of the racist, xenophobic proto-fascist Trump regime.

As quixotic as its fight may be, the Justice Department called on Xinis to allow the deportation to Liberia, arguing that Abrego Garcia’s team of lawyers had not proven that he would be persecuted in Liberia. The DOJ stated: "Petitioner's claims are procedurally barred multiple times over and fail on the merits in any event. This Court should therefore dissolve its preliminary injunction and permit the government to remove Petitioner to Liberia."

Justice Department attorneys noted also that Liberia itself has presented "sufficient and credible" evidence that Abrego Garcia will not face trouble there. They don’t seem to have presented any reason why exactly they would want him there, either. After all, Liberia has been through two long and bloody civil wars, the first from 1989 to 1997 and the second from 1999 to 2003. One of its former presidents, Charles Taylor, is in prison in England after having been convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Liberia has been making a long, slow recovery from those traumatic years, but imagine the trouble that an experienced MS-13 gang member could make if authorities aren’t vigilant. Yet instead of Liberia being afraid of Abrego Garcia, Abrego Garcia seems to be afraid of Liberia. His attorneys argued Friday that “the Government insists that the unreasoned determination of a single immigration officer—who concluded that Abrego Garcia failed to establish that it is 'more likely than not' that he will be persecuted or tortured in Liberia— satisfies due process. It does not."

Fox News reported that “his attorneys further argue that Abrego Garcia is the victim of retaliatory prosecution, noting that Costa Rica has already offered to accept his deportation flight on a refugee status. The U.S. said it would not send him to Costa Rica unless he agreed to plead guilty to human trafficking charges.”

His attorneys complained: "The timeline suggests a pattern: when the Government received orders it disliked in Abrego Garcia's civil case challenging his unlawful removal to El Salvador; it initiated a criminal prosecution in retaliation; and when it received orders it disliked in Abrego Garcia's criminal case, it initiated third-country removal efforts in retaliation." Yet they presented authorities with a list of over 20 countries where they claim Abrego Garcia would be in danger, and forgot to include Liberia. Oops.

However this shakes out, the main concern for Americans should be that this man is removed from the United States. Why must Americans have to put up with the risk and danger of having gang members who entered the country illegally living and engaging in their activities in this country? Neither Chris Van Hollen nor any of his colleagues have ever bothered to explain.

