Gavin Newsom Said This, and Then a Leftist Shot Up an ICE Field Office

The party of violence and authoritarianism is at it again, accusing their enemies of what they themselves are guilty of doing, and inciting violence in the process. Hours before a hate-drunk leftist shot up an ICE office in Dallas and murdered numerous people, California Commissar Gavin Newsom (D-Make Me President) was spreading propaganda against ICE and President Donald Trump. But don’t hold your breath waiting for any mea culpas from this craven and opportunistic clown.

Newsom went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night and told the lingering handful of leftist ideologues who like their propaganda served up as stale and condescending faux-comedy that Trump was using ICE as his “private domestic army” — you know, like Hitler’s Storm Troopers. The ICE shooter, Joshua Jahn, is unlikely to have watched Colbert (after all, who does?), but he may have seen the clip circulating around on social media — or he may simply have imbibed all of the hysteria and lies that leftists have been spreading against ICE ever since Trump began to work against illegal immigration.

Newsom, however, was playing his role energetically, doing all he could to stir up the left’s increasingly unhinged rank and file. He branded Trump’s efforts to bring the immigration situation under control and deport criminal migrants “authoritarian,” and claimed that the “ICE issue is alarming beyond words.”

Answering anticipated objections, Newsom said: “People ask, ‘Well, is authoritarianism you being hyperbolic?’ B******t we’re being hyperbolic. If you’re a black or brown community, it’s here in this country… These are not just authoritarian tendencies; these are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.”

This is, of course, beyond absurd, but it’s red meat for the socialist authoritarians who might vote Gavin Newsom into the White House. ICE isn’t targeting people because they’re “black” or brown, but because they’re in the country illegally. Newsom knows this, but he also knows that the Democrats want the illegals in the country and reliably voting Democrat, and he knows that calling Trump a racist always sells with his base, so suddenly, ICE is a racist enterprise. Never mind that illegal migrants are undercutting American workers of all races by working off the books and often for below minimum wage. That doesn’t matter. What matters is that the Democrats keep winning elections.

Newsom claimed that ICE was having a “chilling impact,” to the extent that “we’re losing confidence and trust in law enforcement.” Why? Because ICE is enforcing the law. But for Newsom, who cares very much about appearances, it was all bad optics: “That’s happening in the United States of America: Masked men jumping out of unmarked cars, people disappearing, no due process, no oversight, zero accountability. This can’t be normalized. None of this can be normalized.”

Well, sure, Gavin, but as you well know, this is lurid fantasy, not reality. As the ongoing Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Mahmoud Khalil soap operas indicate, the illegal migrants are not disappearing; some of them are becoming media stars. And let’s keep in mind that they’re the ones who are breaking the law, not the Trump administration.

The New York Post noted Wednesday that Newsom took a licking on social media, with critics excoriating his “absurd” and “inflammatory rhetoric.” One drew a direct line from Newsom’s ongoing anti-ICE rhetoric to the shooting in Dallas: “Three days ago, Gavin Newsom yelled, ‘To ICE: unmask! What are you afraid of? What are you afraid of?!’ Three people shot by a sniper at a Dallas ICE facility this morning have his answer.”

Another wrote: “Newsom LAST NIGHT on ICE: ‘These are authoritarian actions.’ JUST NOW: An ICE facility in Texas was shot up by a sniper.” And: Bottom of Form“Gavin Newsom is getting people killed. He has to stop this insane rhetoric because people will listen to him and try to kill Trump officials, ICE and probably Republicans in Congress. WTF is wrong with this idiot? Does he think this is what Trump does and why he is popular?”

In fact, that’s probably exactly what Gavin Newsom thinks. After all, he is not just a purveyor of far-left propaganda; he’s also a client. He likely believes that Trump stirs up hatred against leftists, resulting in violence, and that is why he is beloved among the racist, redneck masses who have elected him to the presidency three times.

No, on second thought, he couldn’t think that. After all, there just isn’t any political violence from patriots to justify such an idea. Gavin Newsom is much more likely to be, like so many of his fellow leftists, firmly ensconced in a fantasy world that he has lived in for so long and finds so comfortable that by now, he takes it for reality.

Newsom and other leftists keep stirring up their crazed base, and then disclaiming any responsibility when the shooting starts.