Boulder Terrorist Is Biden-Era Migrant Whose Visa Expired, But He Didn’t Leave

If the Biden regime hadn’t inundated the country with illegal migrants, and if leftist judges hadn’t done all they could to stymie the Trump administration’s deportation efforts, the Boulder terrorist attack on Sunday might never have happened.

The attacker, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, screamed “Free Palestine” and threw Molotov cocktails at people who were peacefully standing for Israel in Boulder, Colorado Sunday night, injuring eight. Like Yasser Arafat, Soliman is a Palestinian activist who actually doesn’t hail from any Palestinian area: also like Arafat, Soliman is from Egypt. The Biden regime gave Soliman a visa, and he entered the U.S. on Aug. 27, 2022. By the time he carried out his attack, he had overstayed both that visa and a work permit that Biden immigration officials granted him later.

Fox News reported Sunday that Soliman “first arrived in the U.S. after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 27, 2022, with a non-immigrant visa.” Very quickly thereafter, however, “on Sept. 9, 2022, he filed a claim with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.” That may have been why Soliman stayed in the country after his visa expired on Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly two months later, on March 29, 2023, the Biden regime rewarded Soliman for violating the terms of his visa by granting him a work permit, which was valid for two years.

That means that by the time he started throwing his firebombs at elderly Jews and supporters of Israel, Mohamed Sabry Soliman was no longer authorized to be in the United States at all. If, however, the Trump administration had identified, apprehended, and attempted to deport him before the attack, Soliman could quite easily have become another Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University pro-Hamas agitator who became a hero of the left and darling of the establishment media when Trump officials tried to deport him. We would have seen Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez angrily demanding that Soliman be freed, and weepy media pieces about what a noble, heroic fellow Soliman is.

Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, summed up the fiasco of Mohamed Sabry Soliman: “The Biden Admin granted the alien a visa and then, when he illegally overstayed, they gave him a work permit. Immigration security is national security. No more hostile migration. Keep them out and send them back.” He added: “A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

Suicidal is right. Soliman’s attack demonstrates the hollowness of the left’s titanic moral indignation over Trump’s efforts at mass deportation. Leftist politicians routinely try to portray the deportees as noble, innocent victims, as they did to well past the point of absurdity in their canonization of the “Maryland man” gang leader Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Whenever they do this, they’re playing chicken with the grim reality that many of the illegal migrants are indeed criminals or, like Mohamed Sabry Soliman, jihad terrorists. They’re gambling that some illegal migrant whom one of their pet judges enabled to stay in the country doesn’t wake up the next day and decide to go shiv someone, or commit mass murder for Palestine.

Of course, it’s not as high-risk a game as it might initially appear to be. The establishment media can be counted on to keep a lid on the most embarrassing stories, and to keep on presenting the most cheerfully conscience-free criminals as hardworking family men. Both leftist politicians and media talking heads will continue to make every effort to keep on presenting their disastrous open-borders advocacy as a selfless humanitarian concern for noble “refugees.” They’ll continue to perpetuate the fiction that these migrants have been carefully vetted and that their efforts to remain in the country are being soberly and judiciously evaluated.

The trajectory of Mohamed Sabry Soliman shows how much of a lie that is. He overstayed his initial visa, and Biden apparatchiks rewarded him with a work permit. The media inundated us with false stories about Israeli atrocities and presented Palestinian jihadi agitators as human rights warriors. The major burns that Mohamed Soliman’s victims in Boulder are now suffering was the result. There will be more of this.

