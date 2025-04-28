Still More Winning: Trump Sends Back 4,000 Foreign Criminals Who Were Here on Student Visas

Hey, MSNBC, are you hiring? I ask because I can write your story on this for you. Here you go, this one’s on the house: “The Trump White House’s shameful removal of 4,000 foreign students from the country is yet another blot on the record of this administration, which in just 100 days has proven to be a legal, political and moral disaster. Selfless and hard-working intellectuals of color from non-racist countries potentially sacrificed their future to grace this systemically racist, xenophobic, paranoid nation with their presence, only to be unceremoniously expelled by a white supremacist megalomaniac who is threatening our democracy today even more severely than he did last week. Now who will commit the crimes for us that Americans do not want to commit?”

Advertisement

Anyway, back in the real world, it is true that the Trump administration has revoked the visas of 4,000 foreign students, mostly from Asia and the Middle East, and that is something that every American should celebrate. The New York Post reported Monday that most of those who are losing their privilege to be in the United States “have committed crimes in the US including arson, assault and robbery.”

It's going to be entertaining to see leftist “journalists” stand up for the “rights” of these criminals, but after they made heroes out of the likes of Mahmoud Khalil and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, there’s no stopping them. If Trump is against it, the left is for it, and vice versa. Trump could cure cancer (as Old Joe Biden actually promised to do more than once), and suddenly Democrats would discover that hey, they really like the wasting disease after all, and isn’t it terrible for Orange Man Bad to deprive the cancer community of its raison d'être. (After all, this is already happening with autism and RFK Jr.)

That’s the left’s MO, but coming out for these deported foreign students is going to be a hard sell. The Post adds that “more than 90% of the rogue students who saw their visas nixed had committed crimes such as arson, wildlife and human trafficking, child endangerment, domestic abuse, DUI and robbery.” This comes from “a senior State Department source” who added “more than 500 of them had assault raps.”

The State Department official added: “They came and they were breaking the law with no consequences. We set up a special action team to handle this.” They only expelled foreign students who had committed serious crimes: “There were cases like where it was not a serious thing, like littering, or somebody had charges that were dropped, where we didn’t revoke those. Because it should be a serious matter.”

Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently explained the Trump administration’s reasoning with unarguable clarity:

No one is entitled to a student visa to the enter the United States. No one. It’s not a constitutional right. It’s not a law. Every day, consular officers on the ground in face-to-face interviews are denying people visas for all kinds of reasons – because we think you’re going to overstay, because we think your family member is a member of a drug ring, whatever it may be. We deny visas every day all over the world. No one is entitled to a visa. Let’s start with that, because I hear some of this reporting out there like if somehow we – you’re allowed to have a visa unless we can come up with a reason why you shouldn’t have one. That’s not true. The burden of proof is the other way.

Related: Brace Yourself: New Trump Scandal Could Be the Biggest of Them All!

You’d think all that would be simple common sense. Why should the U.S. bring in foreign criminals when we have plenty of our own already? Why should foreigners take spaces in universities that an American student could have gotten, only to end up committing crimes in the nation that welcomed him?

It’s a sign of the absolute insanity of our age that Trump’s removal of criminal foreign students is controversial at all. Apparently leftists think Americans should willingly put up with any and every policy that harms their economic and social interests, no matter how damaging it is, all for the reward of not being called “racist” and “xenophobic.”

Advertisement

Trump, in contrast, is willing to do the hard work that is necessary in order to protect Americans from the beneficiaries of the left’s welcoming attitude. Cosseted members of the political and media elites could watch crime skyrocket while sipping Chardonnay in their gated communities, but ordinary folk did not have that luxury. They had no one to champion them until Trump came along.

Trump is doing all he can to save America, and the left is doing all it can to stop him. That's why you need to become a PJ Media VIP member. We give you the truth about Trump and his groundbreaking efforts to restore the American government to the people. Sign up now, and you'll get a Trump-worthy 60% off if you use the promo code FIGHT!