Media Sneers as Trump Meets with European Leader Who Vows to ‘Make the West Great Again’

Donald Trump was re-elected president in 2024 vowing to resume his struggle to end the hegemony of the leftist political elites and restore the government to the people. Those leftist elites aren’t in Washington alone; they’re also in Brussels, London, Paris, Berlin, and most of the other capitals of Europe.

There is, however, a handful of notable exceptions: several European countries have leaders who care as much about their own people as Trump does about Americans, and who are working to end the left’s dominance and restore sane government. One of them, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, came to the White House on Thursday and had a cordial meeting with Trump.

Despite the fact that the U.S. visit of a European leader who declared herself to be entirely in agreement with Trump’s guiding philosophy was a significant event, establishment media coverage was sparse. What there was of it was notable for being even more sneering and condescending than usual.

The Washington Post focused its coverage before the Trump-Meloni meeting on the assumption, which turned out to be false, that Meloni was in Washington to conclude a trade deal with Trump on behalf of the European Union; its Wednesday story on the planned meeting was headlined “Europe pins trade hopes on Italy’s Meloni, its Trump whisperer.” Because, you see, the president of the United States is like an animal who can’t be communicated with in any ordinary way; a person with special talents for communicating with dumb beasts has to be called in. That’s how the left sees Trump.

Meloni herself, however, denied the WaPo’s primary assertion, that the EU had sent her to make a deal with Trump: “I am sure we can make a deal,” she told reporters during her meeting with the president, but added: “I’m here to help on that. I cannot, look, deal in the name of the European Union.”

Much more importantly, Meloni pointed out some key ways in which she and Trump were simpatico: “We both share another fight,” she pointed out, “which is the fight against woke and EDI [DEI] ideology that would like to erase our history.” She even added: “We share lots of things on tackling illegal migration.”

Meloni made clear that the fight against illegal migration was a battle for the very survival of Western civilization: ““When I speak about West,” she said, “mainly I don’t speak about a geographical space. I speak about a civilization. And I want to make that civilization stronger.”

This was extremely important, as the globalist socialists who run the European Union have been treating Europe as if it were simply a geographical space for decades now. They have acted as if they either didn’t know or care that European states have native populations and cultures of their own, or even worse, as if they actively wanted to destroy those populations and cultures.

Meloni, like Trump, is not willing to go along with this program. She invited Trump to visit Italy: “I want to thank President Trump for having accepted an invitation to pay an official visit to Rome… and consider the possibility in that occasion to meet also with Europe.” And then she added: “The goal for me is to ‘Make the West Great Again.’”

CNN’s report on this positively dripped with condescension and contempt: “It took Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni exactly two sentences in the Oval Office on Thursday to signal to her host she was a kindred spirit.” CNN described Meloni as using some of Trump’s “favorite codewords to describe her battle against what they see as progressive ideals run amok.” And, of course, being the arrogant and narcissistic leftists that they are, CNN couldn’t resist giving Meloni a low grade for her efforts: “It was an unsubtle attempt to make clear from the get-go she was not the kind of European leader Trump has hosted in the same room over the course of the past two months.

It was indeed true, however, that Meloni is not like most other European leaders. Unlike them, and like Trump, she actually cares for her people, and wants to protect their interests, rather than selling them down the river in pursuit of some leftist utopian vision or corrupt bargain that would enrich the elites while impoverishing the people who actually do work. If the Trump/Meloni friendship heralds a new era in European politics, and more leaders like Meloni arise, Europe, and America, have a fighting chance to survive. If, on the other hand, the leftist elites in both the U.S. and Europe manage to reestablish their hegemony, it’s game over for free societies.

Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump represent a revolution in Western politics. The establishment left is doing all it can to kill that revolution before it spreads further.