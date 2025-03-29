Vance's Pitch for U.S. Rule in Greenland Makes Perfect Sense

In Greenland on Friday, Vice President JD Vance appealed directly to Greenlanders to choose to join the United States rather than remain a possession of Denmark. In doing so, he demonstrated once again that the idea of the U.S. acquiring Greenland is not some crazy notion that somehow got into the head of Orange Man Bad, but a serious matter that is based on the interests of both Greenlanders and Americans.

Advertisement

Vance had harsh words for the Danes who currently retain sovereignty over Greenland: "Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass filled with incredible people."

That but about “security architecture” is the key to this entire affair. Vance was criticizing Denmark because it has allowed China, in particular, to establish a significant presence there, a presence that could end up being a significant threat not only to the U.S., but to Canada and Europe. Accordingly, Just the News reported, Vance “told Greenlanders that Russia and China, two of the world's biggest powers, also have eyes on the Arctic island as a strategic bulwark, so that should also be of concern to them.”

Indeed. Clingendael Research, a Dutch think tank that produces “state-of-the-art analyses and policy research in international affairs for governments, businesses and NGO's,” reported that “in 2018, the People’s Republic of China published its first Arctic strategy, claiming that the Middle Kingdom is a ‘near-Arctic state.’” It added that “it is quickly becoming clear that China has built a geostrategic presence in the Arctic that is not to be sniggered at. It is already reshaping circumpolar politics in fundamental ways.”

Advertisement

The report detailed intense Chinese activity in Greenland beginning in 2005 and noted that “the void created when Greenland was given greater autonomy [in 2009] from central authorities in the Kingdom of Denmark and subsequently left the EEC was happily filled by China. Even though the Kingdom of Denmark remains responsible for foreign policy and defence, Greenland can now conclude international agreements with foreign states on its own. This raises issues for both the Kingdom of Denmark and the EU.” Yet “While the Arctic rises in geopolitical and geo-economic significance, the EU has been slow to reconsider its strategic interests.”

Trump wants to counter this, and so Vance explained: "This is why President Trump's policy in Greenland is what it is. It's consistent with the first Trump administration where you saw significant investments in Arctic security and it will continue over the next four years under President Trump's leadership."

Vance also asked Greenlanders to consider accepting American sovereignty over the island in light of these security concerns: "We have to do more. And what the President said in his State of the Union address, and he was very clear about this: we respect the self determination of the people of Greenland, but my argument again, to them is, I think that you'd be a lot better coming under the United States Security umbrella than you have been under Denmark's security umbrella."

Advertisement

When Trump first broached the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland during his first term, the media treated it as a joke. It is clear now, however, that Trump himself is not laughing, and never has been. He is deadly serious, not just about Greenland, but about the Panama Canal, as well as, most likely, about Canada. Trump said in Jan. 2025 that the U.S. needed Greenland as a matter of national security:

Related: Vance to Europeans: Free Speech is Good. Europeans: This is Unacceptable.

We need Greenland for national security purposes. I’ve been told that for a long time, long before I even ran, I mean, people have been talking about it for a long time. You have approximately 45,000 people there. People really don’t even know if Denmark has any legal right to it, but if they do, they should give it up, because we need it for national security. That’s for the free world. I’m talking about protecting the free world. You look at — you don’t even need binoculars. You look outside, you have China, ships all over the place, you have Russian ships all over the place. We’re not lettin’ that happen. We’re not letting it happen.

Trump’s position on Greenland, as derided and ridiculed as it has been, thus makes perfect sense from an America-First standpoint. Yet it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to convince Greenlanders, Danes, and a sufficient number of Americans, that his Greenland policy is sound and worth pursuing. Vance was in Greenland attempting to do exactly that.

Advertisement

Whether or not Greenland joins the U.S., you need to join the exclusive PJ Media VIP club. You'll get access to all the articles, all the podcasts, all the wisdom, and all the jokes. Use the promo code FIGHT to get a Greenland-sized 60% off your membership.