Why Does THIS Candidate Have Such a Big Lead in the Dems' 2028 Sweepstakes?

It’s still very early to be talking about 2028. Still, a new poll showing the current front-runner of the Party of Insanity is revealing as an indication of the party’s attitudes after two months of the dynamic and revolutionary second Trump administration.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reported Saturday that “Less than four months after suffering a humiliating defeat to Donald Trump in which she lost the popular vote, the Electoral College, and every single swing state, a new poll suggests former Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic Party's undisputed frontrunner.”

Yes, that’s right: despite their 2024 shellacking, the Democrats appear determined to stay the course. More men must become women! More women’s sporting events must be destroyed! More children must be mutilated! More people suffering from severe psychological disorders must be appointed to positions of immense power and responsibility! The border must stay open! More criminals and terrorists must stream into the country! More wars must begin all over the globe, as the United States ships billions of dollars to its most resolute enemies!

If it seems crazy, it’s only because it is. Instead of undertaking even the slightest course correction, the Democrats appear determined to double down and continue pushing policies that Americans are rejecting in increasing numbers. That’s why Harris is still not only in the running, but has a significant lead: “In a political twist few would have predicted in the aftermath of 2024, Harris currently leads the early 2028 Democratic primary field by a staggering 26-point margin, according to a Morning Consult poll. The numbers speak for themselves with 36 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters saying they want Harris at the top of the ticket once again.”

Advertisement

As if that weren’t bad enough, coming in a distant second was none other than Pete Buttigieg, despite the fact that Americans are still suffering the ill effects of his disastrous tenure as secretary of transportation. Buttigieg’s showing highlights the fact that Harris’ big lead is also a byproduct of the Democrats’ glaring lack of viable candidates. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants very much to be president, but he has destroyed his state. The people responding to the poll seem to be aware of that: “Newsom, widely seen as a natural successor to Democratic power, sits in a three-way tie at just 5 percent, alongside far-left firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Harris' own 2024 running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.”

After that, the pickings get even slimmer: “TV billionaire Mark Cuban, who has flirted with the idea of running in years past, pulled in 4 percent, matching Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, said to be a finalist in Harris' 2024 VP selection process.” Great, but the Jewish Shapiro is never going to be selected in a party that is growing not only anti-Israel, but antisemitic. If Shapiro were the presidential or vice-presidential candidate, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and their supporters would bolt the party. Not going to happen.

Then there is “Senator Cory Booker at 3 percent and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Senator Amy Klobuchar all tied at 2 percent.”

Related: California Dems Offer Prayer to a Strange New God to Open Assembly Session

Advertisement

So really, for the Democrats, what else can they do but order more word salad?

At least for now. The Democrats can hope that the evolving political situation will give them another viable candidate. These poll results necessarily have to be taken with extreme caution. Back in early 1973, Time Magazine noted quite accurately that if the 1976 Republican convention were held at that moment, Vice President Spiro Agnew “would win in a walk.” By the time 1976 actually rolled around, of course, the political landscape had changed far beyond what anyone could have predicted three years before, and Agnew’s political career was long over.

The same thing is likely to happen over the next three years, and it won’t be at all surprising if the 2028 Democrat presidential candidate is someone no one is talking about now. Nevertheless, the fact that the party regulars still love Kamala Harris shows that no lessons have been learned from 2024. No course correction is in the offing. The Democrats are determined to drive their party, and America as a whole, off the cliff, and in the long run, they still have a chance to succeed.

2028 is coming, whether the Democrats like it or not. That's why you need to join PJ Media VIP today and get full access to our honest, straightforward analysis and the whole truth that the establishment media is desperate to conceal from you. Use code FIGHT for a Trumpian 60% off!