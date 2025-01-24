Trump is Releasing the JFK Files, and JFK’s Leftist Grandson is ENRAGED

How could anyone object to Trump’s declassification of the files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy? Americans deserved to know the whole truth, whatever it was, at the time, and the fact that it has been hidden for over sixty years now has only led to a proliferation of conspiracy theories and ever-increasing suspicion of government narratives on any and every subject.

Now, suspicion of the government is entirely warranted, as Thomas Jefferson and James Madison would be the first to tell you, and Trump’s decision to release the files is a long-delayed act of transparency. But at least one person is enraged over the release, and he happens to be JFK’s only grandson.

Jack Schlossberg, a far-left 32-year-old political writer and the son of Kennedy’s daughter Caroline, took to X on Thursday to fume: “JFK conspiracy theories — The truth is alot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme. Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it. Jack”

One X user responded to this odd rant by asking Schlossberg: “Have you reviewed the files? Have you read the documents? What puts you in position to know what is being declassified and released, if anything?” To that, Schlossberg replied succinctly and crudely: “I know everything d**k.” Another wrote: “imagine not wanting to know how your grandfather died... how weird.” To that, Schlossberg was again crude and arrogant: “We already know d**k.” Why he was so rude and combative was unclear.

As a member of the Kennedy family, Schlossberg may indeed have been privy to information that hasn’t been released to the general public, but it remained odd that he would oppose the release of this information to the American people. Of course, the principal reason for his rage was that it was Donald Trump, not a Democrat president, who was releasing the files. That was why Schlossberg wrote: “Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back.” If Old Joe Biden had released the files, Schlossberg would have been praising his courage and honesty with the people.

That much is obvious, but Schlossberg’s statement was still strange. Declassification of the JFK files was somehow “punching” JFK, with the poor man not able to counterpunch? There was no sense that can be made of that at all except that Schlossberg hates Trump so passionately that he sees everything the Bad Orange Man does as an attack that requires a counterattack.

Back in the real world, however, Trump rightly saw the declassification not as any kind of “punch,” but as a long-overdue act that other presidents should have ordered long before. In his executive order on the declassification, Trump wrote simply: “More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events. Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay.” Only the most fanatically partisan Trump-hater could possibly see this as political grandstanding.

And when he signed the executive order, Trump stated: “That’s a big one, huh? A lot of people have been waiting long for this for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed – OK.” The UK’s far-left Independent reported Friday that the "President signaled staff to return the signing pen to JFK’s nephew, vaccine skeptic and health secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has controversially woven himself into Trump’s political circle.”

Trump directed that the pen should go to RFK Jr. because he knew that JFK’s nephew, Robert Kennedy is in favor of the release of the files and would appreciate the gesture. Maybe Schlossberg should have a talk with his cousin Bobby, who could explain to him that sometimes the right thing is the right thing, and even when someone on the other side of the political fence does it, it’s still the right thing. But such a talk is unlikely to happen, as the rest of the Kennedy clan has already denounced Bobby for his dalliance with Trump. And so they’re likely to express outrage similar to that of the loutish Jack Schlossberg. More’s the pity.