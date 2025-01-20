First Leftist Hysterical Fit of New Trump Era: Musk Gives Nazi Salute (He Didn’t)

The left has just suffered a series of staggering rebukes. Not only did their campaign to destroy Donald Trump and his movement fail spectacularly, but his second Inaugural Address was a forthright and comprehensive declaration of war against the policy agendas they have pursued for decades now. The establishment media, meanwhile, has likewise been rejected on a grand scale, with Elon Musk even proclaiming repeatedly that citizen journalists and news analysts on his X platform “are the media now.” That is likely why Musk became the target on Monday afternoon of the first leftist freakout of the new Trump administration: it seems that he gave a Nazi salute, and that reveals what this Make America Great Again business is all really about, now, doesn’t it?

A CNN talking head said: “It's a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was, it's not something that you typically see at American political rallies." Rolling Stone was all over the big story, claiming that actual National Socialists were thrilled: “Right-Wing Extremists Are Abuzz Over Musk’s Straight-Arm Salute.”

The New Republic was in just-asking-questions mode: “Did Elon Musk Seriously Just Do a Nazi Salute at Trump’s Inauguration?” was their headline, but they were ready in the article itself to run with the insinuation: “During a speech at Capitol One Arena Monday following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Elon Musk appeared to deliver a Roman salute not once, but twice. The gesture is associated with Nazi Germany, and Musk was speaking triumphantly about Trump’s election victory when he made the salute.” The New York Times was a trifle more circumspect, going with “Elon Musk Ignites Online Speculation Over the Meaning of a Hand Gesture: Speaking at a celebratory rally in Washington, Mr. Musk twice extended his arm out with his palm facing down, drawing comparisons to the Nazi salute.”

The British leftist propaganda organs were just likewise dead chuffed that Musk would (supposedly) drop the mask. “Elon Musk accused of giving ‘Nazi salute’ at Trump inauguration celebration,” crowed the Independent. Not to be outdone, the Guardian offered this: “Elon Musk appears to make back-to-back fascist salutes at inauguration rally.” The subheading was “Tech billionaire wades into controversy after shooting right arm on upwards diagonal during celebrations of Trump,” which is typical of the establishment media: it is routine procedure for them to target someone, stir up a controversy around him, and then claim that their target was the one who created the controversy.

And so it is this time. The full video shows clearly that Musk was not even coming close to making any gesture associated with National Socialism. He was expressing his gratitude to Trump’s supporters, saying: “And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.” As the crowd cheered, Musk emphatically put his hand to his heart and then thrust it outward, as if to take the fullness of what was in his heart and give it to those who were present. Then he said: “My heart goes out to you.”

The media is misleading you. Elon Musk never did a Nazi salute. Watch the full video: He simply gestured and said, “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.” pic.twitter.com/e3vBaLoVqx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

Now, media wonks whose knowledge of National Socialism is derived entirely from memes about the threat of Donald Trump clearly don’t know the fact, but that’s not actually how to make the Nazi salute. As one X user explained: “The Nazi salute does not involve placing the palm on the heart. You could conclude that Elon tried to do the Nazi salute and failed to do it properly. Or that he was excited, awkward, not thinking about how he looks, and trying to show his heart going out to the crowd.”

As the feeding frenzy progressed on Musk’s own X, a Dr. Waitman W. Beorn, who bills himself as a professor of “Holocaust & Genocide Studies,” wrote: “Hi! Holocaust historian here. Let me see if I can help. That wasn't a ‘weird salute.’ It was a Hitler salute. Because Elon is a f**king Nazi. Hope that helps!” But his rebuke came quickly from another X user, who responded: “As a holocaust historian, you would know the Sieg Heil is done with the arm facing forward not off to the side, does not start with a hand on the heart, and involves holding the hand out straight, not cockeyed… But hey, details are irrelevant when you have someone to slander.”

And X influencer Dr. Eli David offered the best response of all with a collage of photos of Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Tim Walz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Kamala Harris all making the same gesture that Musk just made, with the caption: “You don’t hate the media enough.”

Indeed. The Musk Nazi salute hysteria shows that despite the thoroughgoing rejection leftists have just suffered, they have learned nothing. They will continue their same tired propaganda lies throughout the second Trump administration. Be ready.

