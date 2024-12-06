Obama Just Accused Republicans of What Democrats Are Doing, and It’s Nothing Less Than Ominous

No one seems sure who first said it, maybe Joseph Goebbels, but in any case, it’s a tried-and-tested Alinskyite tactic: accuse your enemy of what you’re doing. Barack Obama is a practiced expert at this, and he gave a master class in it on Thursday at his Obama Foundation’s Orwellian-named Democracy Forum.

With some notable and revealing difficulty in getting the words out, Obama accused the Republicans of doing everything that the Democrats have been doing for the past few years: rigging elections, weaponizing the justice system, and trying to ensure that they would remain in power on an indefinite basis. Whatever can be said of Barack Obama, the man certainly has a lot of chutzpah.

Using the fake and faintly southern-tinged accent that he often adopts when speaking about issues involving domestic politics, Obama said: “There are going to be times” — tahms — potentially when one side tries to stack the deck and lock in —” And here, Obama looked at his right-hand teleprompter and then, as if seeking relief, at his left-hand teleprompter, but finding no help there, looked down and, after an interminable, eons-long pause, began to stutter.

The sainted hero of the left managed finally to say: “A…” And another pause. Obama finally sputtered back, saying: “A, a, a…permanent…” Another pause. “…grip on power, either by actively suppressing votes or politicizing the armed forces or using the judiciary, the criminal justice system, to go after opponents.”

NEW: Obama says Republicans are the ones who rig elections and weaponize the justice system while speaking at a "Democracy Forum."



The comment was so outrageous that Obama could barely get the words out of his mouth.



"One side tries to stack the deck and lock in [very long… pic.twitter.com/LoKM5d7rjr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2024

Maybe his teleprompter was glitching. After all, it happened to his protégé Kamala Harris a few weeks ago, and he is no better at speaking off the cuff than she is. Another possibility is that what Obama was saying was so staggeringly false, and even worse, was such a classic example of projection, that it was too much even for this practiced deceiver and stirrer-up of strife. Obama undoubtedly knows, and has likely been involved in, how the Biden-Harris regime sicced the “Justice” Department on Donald Trump. Obama can’t possibly have missed all the questions that still swirl around the 2020 presidential election and the fact that in 2024, all the elections that took weeks to count went to the Democrat candidates.

So when it came time to deliver his whopping lie at his “Democracy Forum,” did Mr. Smooth suddenly glitch himself? Does the man still have a conscience somewhere in there, a warning voice that told him that smearing his opponents with charges of which his friends and allies are guilty was immoral? Probably not, as Obama went on to make a statement that was frankly ominous.

“And in those circumstances, pluralism does not call for us to just stand back and say, ‘Wellll, I’m not sure…’” Still another pause. “…‘that’s okay.’ In those circumstances…” One more pause. “…a line has been crossed, and we have to stand firm.”

Stand firm? Stand firm how? What exactly was Barack Obama calling upon his minions to do in the face of all this nefarious (and fictional) Republican activity? Will these questions be answered on the streets on Jan. 6, or Jan. 20? Will Old Joe Biden’s promise to Trump of a “peaceful transfer of power” turn out to be just another in an endless string of Biden lies?

Obama and his fellow leftists have spent so much time poisoning the political discourse, politicizing what are supposed to be non-partisan agencies, and demonizing their opposition that no one will be surprised if there is violence on those days. Leftists went crazy and started breaking things on Jan. 20, 2017, and since then they have had eight years of Obama, Old Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and numerous others telling them that Donald Trump was the new Hitler and that if somehow he made it back to the White House, he would immediately take away all their freedoms and condemn them to lives of oppression, suffering, and pain.

Now, after so much of that, are the same people going to stand by and say, as Obama mockingly said, “Wellll, I’m not sure that’s okay,” while the left’s incarnation of evil and the man who is to blame for every bad thing takes power? On Thursday, Obama seemed to be trying to make sure that didn’t happen. But surely he will soon make another statement emphasizing that for the sake of “our democracy,” leftists had to accept the election results and dissent only peacefully during the second Trump administration. Won’t he?