Will Ferrell Threatens Voters: Vote for Kamala or Else

Minority view: Will Ferrell was never funny. Instead, he is one of the depressing legions of post-Steve Martin, post-Robin Williams comedians who are just bursting with an overpowering awareness of their own cuteness and seem to spend more time mugging and cajoling the audience into agreeing that they’re funny instead of actually trying to be funny.

Now Ferrell has reinforced the off-putting aspects of his public persona by publishing a new self-conscious advertisement for his own alleged funniness, in which he issues an unmistakable threat to Trump voters. Haha, it’s all in fun! What’s the matter, can’t you take a joke? No, not after two assassination attempts. No, I can’t.

Fox News reported Sunday that “in an official Harris campaign ad, Ferrell jokingly threatens voters if they don't vote for Harris.” If you can stand Will Ferrell’s overwhelming awareness of how riotously funny he thinks he is, you can see the ad here. Ferrell intones solemnly: "This election is going to be one of the closest in history. Your vote will make the difference."

Paid Hollywood prop Will Ferrell, threatens White Males who refuse to vote for Harris to keep Trump out of Office. pic.twitter.com/t7BChrAFGa — Jasper Roads 🇺🇸 (@JasperRoads) November 4, 2024

That’s where the ad runs off the rails. As the camera moves in close to his craggy face, Ferrell anticipates an objection: "That means you, Gary. 'Oh, blah blah blah, I'm just one person.' No. Shut the f*** up, Gary."

Charming. “Gary” is supposed to be the average voter, the ordinary American whom the leftist elites (such as Will Ferrell) hold in contempt and don’t think have the sense to know whom to vote for unless Will Ferrell goes out to yell at them.

"Last time,” Ferrell continues, “only a few thousand votes kept Trump out of office. And this time, we will hold you personally responsible, Gary."

Har har. That wouldn’t even be funny under ordinary circumstances, but we are not living in ordinary times, and it’s something worse than not funny. Leftist nutters have tried to murder Donald Trump twice. Will Ferrell’s Hollywood pals, including Madonna and Robert DeNiro, have threatened physical violence against Trump (and let’s not forget Kathy Griffin and her severed Trump head). Innocent Americans who did nothing more than walk into the Capitol building when police held open the doors for them are still being given draconian sentences and held in inhuman conditions in order to buttress the left’s false narrative of a Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Old Joe Biden also did his best to buttress the left’s hysterical claim that patriots constitute a threat to “our democracy” in his infamous red-and-black speech of Sept. 1, 2022, when he said that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Besides the ongoing political persecution of Trump, the Biden-Harris regime has given us other indications of wanting to criminalize opposition to its far-left policies. These include the abortive Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective. The regime also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (yes, the thing we call X now) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers.

It is against that backdrop that Will Ferrell’s cutesy threat, “This time, we will hold you personally responsible, Gary," must be understood. Ferrell isn’t making a harmless joke about how important it is to vote or how Americans have an awesome responsibility in exercising their right to choose their leaders. The leftist elites would be only too happy to hold Trump supporters responsible for voting for him, and they have made that abundantly clear over the last four years.

As PJM’s Ben Bartee noted here, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Don’t You Tell Me to Calm Down) said last week: “The Arab American community needs to be reminded and cannot forget, he wants to ban Muslims. He wants to deport Muslims, and he wants to start internment camps. And that’s what we are busy talking to every voter. He’s telling you what he‘s going to do. Believe him…. Yes. [Trump] has talked internment camps. You may have to visit me in one. I get worried enough when he talks about what he’s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people.”

When did Trump say he was going to open internment camps? The short answer is never, but Dingell could well have been engaging in the old leftist tactic of accusing one’s enemy of what you yourself are guilty of doing. Would the Democrats actually open internment camps for Trump supporters? It’s not as crazy an idea as you may think. Remember that no less a party luminary than Hillary Clinton said last year that Trump supporters would need “formal deprogramming.”

We can hope it will never come to that. But the Democrats could go a long way toward reassuring Americans that it won’t by reining in the likes of Will Ferrell and stopping the threats. Will they do that? Of course not.