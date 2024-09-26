Good News: Kamala Harris Wants to ‘Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired’

As a tactic, it just might work. Kamala Harris has become famous for her word salads, some of which are more incomprehensible than others, but all share one common characteristic: they’re all presented as if they were portentous words of wisdom, offered for the enlightenment of the masses. Will the public buy the vacuous Harris as the sage she evidently aspires to appear to be? Given the state of American education since the left took it over, why not?

Advertisement

Fox News reported that Harris “on Wednesday addressed the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, where she outlined her economic agenda as the Democratic presidential nominee.” So far, so good. After all, after three and a half years of the Biden-Harris regime, the economy is in a shambles, and it is only reasonable that Harris would address how she plans to repair it.

Instead, however, we got a fresh load of rubbish about the American spirit or something: "We need to guard that spirit. We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism, which is that spirit that is uniquely American. Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to solve the problems that so many face, including our small business owners."

It sounds as if she’s saying something, and something weighty, too, but the more you look at it, the less there is to see. This sort of blather from Harris comes from the same wellsprings as such classics as Harris’ famous 2021 statement that “it is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day.” It is a blood brother to her pseudo-wisdom of another notorious Harris saying: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time … there is such great significance to the passage of time.”

Advertisement

Hey, if this president thing doesn’t pan out, Harris could have a profitable future writing Hallmark cards — actually, that would be unlikely to work out, for Hallmark would at very least expect her pompous utterances to make some kind of sense.

So what does it say about the political and societal health of the United States of America that the presidential candidate of the nation’s majority party so frequently indulges in nonsensical but profound-seeming statements? Clearly the Democrats are worried about this, as they’ve kept Harris under wraps as much as possible, generally allowing her to go before the American people only in highly scripted, carefully controlled situations in which her ability to say something off the cuff that could damage her campaign is kept to an absolute minimum.

Related: Harris Tosses Fresh Word Salad, and It’s Tasty

In this sense, nothing changed with the Democrats’ coup against Old Joe Biden and his replacement with Harris. Both before and after the coup, the face of the Democrat party and of the United States government was a media creation whose reality was carefully kept hidden from the American people. As president, Old Joe was essentially a figurehead, while others made the decisions for him, as he himself acknowledged indirectly on more than one occasion when he worried publicly that he was going to “get in trouble” with unnamed people if he departed too far from the script they had prepared for him.

Advertisement

It is increasingly clear that all the Democrats have done was change mouthpieces. Kamala Harris would be no more of a genuine president than Biden has been. Both would be the public face of the regime while the real decision-making lay with other people. Will Americans vote in large numbers for four more years of this shadowy proxy government, in which the putative chief executive is just a front man (or front woman)? One thing is certain: those who do vote for Kamala Harris are those who think that her ridiculous tautologies such as “Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired” represent actual wisdom. The left’s long march through the institutions has given us a generation of Americans who were miseducated to the extent that they cannot distinguish such twaddle from actual insight. They will vote accordingly.