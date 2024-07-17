Exceptionally Dim Vox Writer Says Vance Is… You Guessed It

Everybody say it together: “He’s a danger to our democracy!”

Even after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the left is going heavy on the Trump-is-a-dictator rhetoric. Trucks are parked outside of the Republican National Convention emblazoned with the phrase “DICTATOR ON DAY ONE,” just in case anyone thought Old Joe Biden and his henchmen were really going to ratchet down the hysteria.

Advertisement

On Monday, far-left “journalist” Zack Beauchamp did his part with a lengthy hit piece in Vox, branding Republican vice presidential candidate as a… yeah, that’s right. It seems as if foes of the most authoritarian regime America has ever seen all turn out to be threats to democracy.

Beauchamp is a fairly typical leftist propagandist, always faithfully parroting the party line, cheerfully going after foes of the establishment, and never once having an independent thought. He is, however, even less intelligent than the average leftist. The guy might be up to the intellectual challenge of collecting welfare checks and pulling the lever for Democrats, but anything beyond that is gonna be tough.

Zack Beauchamp is so abjectly unequipped for his job that back in 2014, he forced Vox to issue one of the most ludicrous corrections any publication has ever had to issue: “An earlier version of this post suggested there was a bridge connecting Gaza and the West Bank. Various plans to do this have been floated, but the bridge was never actually built.” Yeah, Zack, but there is a Brooklyn Bridge, and I can get you a very, very good deal on it.

The years did not bring wisdom to poor Zack. He pointed out in 2021 that a surge in antisemitism in the United States coincided with a “recent flare-up in fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas,” which was actually a useful observation, since in some cases, the perpetrators “waved Palestinian flags or shouted pro-Palestinian slogans.” Immediately, however, Beauchamp then retreated into his familiar leftist cocoon, improbably blaming (of course) Donald Trump for this rise in antisemitism: “the anti-Semitic attacks are part of the generalized surge in American anti-Semitism since 2016, which most experts link to the rise of Donald Trump and the alt-right movement.” Sure: supporters of the most pro-Israel president in history always “waved Palestinian flags or shouted pro-Palestinian slogans.”

Advertisement

Now Zack Beauchamp is impressed with JD Vance. No, really. He says that Vance is “friendly, thoughtful, and smart — much smarter than the average politician I’ve interviewed.” Now, when Zack Beauchamp calls you smart, that means you have a good chance of passing second-grade math, but Vance is a Republican and Donald Trump’s running mate, and so of course another shoe was going to drop. Beauchamp goes on to say that Vance’s “worldview is fundamentally incompatible with the basic principles of American democracy.”

Here we go again. When leftists start prattling on about “democracy,” or more commonly, “our democracy,” they mean their own hegemony and dominance of the American public square. If Vance threatens that, Trump has made a good choice.

But no, Zack Beauchamp wants us to know just how bad J.D. Vance really is: “Vance has said that, had he been vice president in 2020, he would have carried out Trump’s scheme for the vice president to overturn the election results. He has fundraised for January 6 rioters. He once called on the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into a Washington Post columnist who penned a critical piece about Trump. After last week’s assassination attempt on Trump, he attempted to whitewash his radicalism by blaming the shooting on Democrats’ rhetoric about democracy without an iota of evidence.” Do leftist writers keep paragraphs like this on file and just fill in the target’s name when they need an attack piece?

Advertisement

In any case, the tired business about Trump trying to “overturn the election results” is, of course, leftspeak for efforts to get a real investigation of the abundant evidence that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Trump never wanted Mike Pence to “overturn” the election results, but to withhold certification of the results until the fraud claims were fully investigated (which most never were; most of them that went to court were dismissed on other grounds). Pence clearly could have done this, as the Democrats in Congress later passed a law limiting the vice president’s power in order to ensure that it could not be done in the future.

Related: Dems Formulate New Narrative to Ease Biden Out, but It's Ridiculous and Insulting

As for fundraising for “January 6 rioters,” numerous Jan. 6 defendants, meanwhile, have languished in prison, in inhuman conditions, for years now without trial. Do they not deserve justice? Apparently Zack Beauchamp doesn’t think they do. And as for the request for the criminal investigation of the columnist, it’s no surprise that Vance’s argument went way over Beauchamp’s airy head; it was an exercise in using the left’s “insurrection” hysteria against the left. Beauchamp also hates Vance for blaming a leftist’s attempt to murder Trump on the left’s overheated and hysterical rhetoric about the Republican candidate. Vance, you see, is just trying to “whitewash his radicalism.” What about all the leftists who have for years now been calling openly for Trump to be killed? Has Zack even noticed?

Advertisement

So in the end, we learn that JD Vance is almost as dangerous as Donald Trump to the men-are-women and Biden-is-a-great-president crowd. Encouraging news.