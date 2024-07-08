New York Times Columnist Says What Other Leftists Are Thinking but Don't Dare Say

Let me tell you about far leftists. They are different from you and me. If ordinary people publicly threatened to assassinate the president or a presidential candidate or wished that someone else would do so, those people would have to answer to the law. But leftists? Even when they show the world how low they really are, they still think that they are better than we are, and with good reason: no matter how criminal their deeds or words are, they suffer no consequences. They are different.

New York Times columnist John McWhorter has shown us this again recently by wishing someone would assassinate Donald Trump. Has he been arrested? Lost his job? Been publicly repudiated by his friends? Come on, man!

The Daily Fetched reported Thursday that McWhorter recently appeared on leftist Brown University Glenn Loury’s podcast, The Glenn Show, which has 123,000 YouTube subscribers. McWhorter was contrite — or at least as contrite as hardline leftist ideologues can get. He announced (at 17:49 here): “I have taken a great deal of heat for saying, or implying, that I wish somebody would kill Donald Trump. And that is exactly what I was implying. It was irresponsible —”

Loury jumped in to emphasize the point: “That is what you were implying.”

McWhorter agreed: “Yeah. Yeah. Oh, yeah. I said it. And it was irresponsible of me to say that in a public space. I really shouldn’t have said it here. Now I already did, and so, you know, I have to own it, I did say it. Somebody has asked, you know, ‘Do you say that in private?’ And, yes, I have said it often, and I have only halfway been kidding, and I’m gonna say it again, yes. And it is a smaller side of me. I should not wish for another person to suffer, even if it’s a hideous pig of a man like him.”

McWhorter went on to compare his statement to that of Cal State economist Julianne Malveaux, who wished that Clarence Thomas’ wife would feed him fatty foods that would clog his arteries and lead to his death. McWhorter also tried to exonerate himself by saying, “I fear for my country.”

Surprisingly, however, Loury was not convinced. He told McWhorter that he had known Malvaux since they were students together and called her a “firebrand.” Then he added, laughing awkwardly: “What you have said, I think is much worse.” McWhorter stood his ground, joining in the laugh but insisting: “No, it isn’t.” Loury explained, “Uh, do you realize what hell will have been unleashed upon the country if people start and continue to talk like that? You — This is not something that you can just casually throw around: killing politicians whom you don’t like.”

McWhorter folded, saying, “You’re right,” as Loury continued, “That is, that is not a way that you want to run the railroad, here, man, I mean, that’s — that’s disaster. Do you think it ends there? Do you think that if somebody were to do something along the lines of what you’re suggesting, that would be the end of it? You’d unleash the whirlwind.”

McWhorter responded, “Well, somebody else would run. Anyone but him would be better.” McWhorter tried to go on to blame Trump and shift the focus to his manner of speaking, and once again Loury injected some common sense: “If Trump said something like that, we would never hear the end of it.”

Loury was right, but it is McWhorter, not his gracious host, who more accurately reflected the leftist mindset. For years now, we have seen leftists legitimize violence against those whom they hate. Remember Kathy Griffin holding a mockup of Trump’s severed head? Remember Madonna saying: “I’ve thought a lot about blowing up the White House”? Remember Robert DeNiro saying he wanted to punch Trump in the face?

Don’t forget failed CNN host and cannibal Reza Aslan’s infamous rant of August 2019, calling for the genocide of supporters of the former president of the United States: “The President is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters – ALL OF THEM – are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society.” Aslan just got signed by the Hollywood talent agency Black Box Management.

John McWhorter will almost certainly suffer no consequences other than the mild disapproval of his friend Glenn Loury. As of this writing, McWhorter’s most recent column for the Times appeared Thursday. Will there be another? Count on it. The far left, they are not like you and me.