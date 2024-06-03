Maxine Waters Calls Trump Supporters ‘Domestic Terrorists,’ Demands Action Against Them

Trump has been convicted in a trial that was so fair, so evenhanded that it would have warmed the cold, cold heart of Uncle Joe Stalin. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Hate Orange Man), however, is still not satisfied. Now she wants the “Justice” Department to go after the supporters of the man the left loves to hate, and who knows? That could very well be the plan.

Waters announced on MSNBC: “I am going to spend some time with the criminal justice system, with the justice system, asking them, ‘Tell us what’s going on with the domestic terrorists. Are they preparing a civil war against us? Should we be concerned about our safety? What is he doing with this divisive language? It is dangerous, and we’re going to have to make sure that we understand, uh, that we’re not at risk with this man talkin’ in the way that he’s doing.'”

This is fitting: if anyone knows how dangerous talkin’ can be, it’s Mad Maxine. She has a long history of doing it herself.

Maxine Waters calls Trump supporters domestic t*rr*rists.



But she’s the one who has actually called for violence.



When will she be investigated? pic.twitter.com/6rY4O9tq4t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2024

Back in Oct. 2017, when her bête noire was in the White House, Waters spoke at the Ali Forney dinner for LGBT youth in New York and was in high spirits. “Wow, what a moving evening this is,” Waters told the crowd. “I’m sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take out Trump tonight.”

A firestorm ensued, but Waters waved it away, insisting that she was simply talking about impeaching Trump and removing him from office: “Everybody knows that I’m on the front lines not talking about harming anybody but I am talking about impeachment. I don’t think this President should be representing our country … he creates controversy, he cannot get along with our members of Congress, and I’m going to continue my efforts to impeach him.” How she thought she could singlehandedly impeach Trump on the night of the Ali Forney dinner, she didn’t bother to explain.

Waters showed a taste for incendiary rhetoric on other occasions as well. In 2018, she called on her followers to confront and menace Trump administration officials. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant,” Waters told a gaggle of her followers, “in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Then in April 2021, as the nation and the world held its breath waiting for the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, Waters threw gasoline on the flames: “I hope we get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away. We’ve got to stay on the street. We get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” That was too much even for the leftist propagandists at CNN, who actually ran a piece entitled “Maxine Waters just inflamed a very volatile situation.”

But now she professes to be worried that Trump’s comments about his trial and conviction being politically motivated and dangerous for America’s future as a free republic will move those MAGA-hatted racist redneck yahoos (whom we hear about so much from leftists but never see in real life) to commit acts of violence. Coming from someone who has always waved away concerns about her own potential incitement, this is oddly inconsistent — at least until one remembers that for leftists, the rules they apply to their ideological foes never, ever apply to themselves.

After all, the object of Waters’ unquenchable hatred, Donald Trump, has never called for violence, yet Waters and other leftists insist that he is a dangerous insurrectionist who is bent on destroying “our democracy” and ruling as a dictator. The real worry, however, is or should be over Waters herself and her comrades. They don’t hesitate to use the language of incitement against those whom they hate and fear and are so intent on demonizing and dehumanizing their opponents that they are creating an environment in which violence against Trump supporters will be widely seen as justified and even necessary.

If she weren’t so dangerous, Maxine Waters would merely be ridiculous. Other authoritarians who were inclined to violence, including that little German fellow with the Charlie Chaplin mustache, have been faintly ridiculous, too.