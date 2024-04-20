Yes, They Want Him Dead: Dem. Rep. Introduces Bill to Make It Easier to Kill Trump

The Democrats have been trying to destroy Donald Trump ever since he announced his candidacy for president back in 2015. They’ve framed him for Russian collusion, election interference, and even rape. They’ve impeached him twice. They’ve tried to bar him from the ballot. They still may succeed in convicting him of bogus crimes and even sending him to prison, all in the hope of making sure that he doesn’t walk back into the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025. Yet even all this isn’t enough for some of these sinister authoritarians.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Racism) on Friday introduced a bill to “terminate United States Secret Service protection for felons.” Thompson evidently doesn’t count a competent prose stylist among his handlers, for the “Short Title” of this bill is as verbose as it is grandiose, self-important, and silly: ‘‘This Act may be cited,” it announces on its first page “as the ‘Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act’ or the ‘DISGRACED Former Protectees Act.’”

Thompson’s bill stipulates that Secret Service protection “shall terminate for any person upon sentencing following conviction for a Federal or State offense that is punishable for a term of imprisonment of at least one year.’’ There is an unmistakable hint that the Democrats plan to imprison Trump for at least a year, ideally so that he will be behind bars on November 5, 2024 and January 20, 2025.

Thompson explained:

Unfortunately, current law doesn’t anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protectee—even a former President. It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment—and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them.

You see, this malignant clown just wants “equity”: as a convicted felon, which he likely soon will be given our two-tier “justice” system, Trump shouldn’t get better treatment in prison than any other convicted felon. “This bill,” Thompson added, “would remove the potential for conflicting lines of authority within prisons and allow judges to weigh the sentencing of individuals without having to factor in the logistical concerns of convicts with Secret Service protection.”

Thompson argues in a fact sheet for the DISGRACED Former Protectees Act, that the bill “would remove the potential for conflicting lines of authority within prisons and allow judges to weigh the sentencing of individuals without having to factor in the logistical concerns of convicts with Secret Service protection.” In other words, a corrupt leftist judge will be able to feel free to throw the book at the left’s Emmanuel Goldstein without having to take into account distracting matters such as the logistics of having Secret Service agents effectively sentenced to prison along with him.

Byron York of the Washington Examiner noted what all this was really about: Thompson, he wrote, “ran the January 6 committee, which mixed elements of show trial and reality series. Focused solely on Trump, of course.” York stated that the “obvious subtext here is that removing USSS would make it easier for someone to kill Trump, which is arguably the goal of Thompson's bill, H.R. 8081: The DISGRACED Former Protectees Act.”

Indeed. Democrats have been trying to kill Trump politically for years, and what they have thrown at him would have been enough to destroy the political careers of a thousand RINOs. Yet Bad Orange Man is still standing. Now, with leftists crazier, more aggressive, and more emboldened than ever before in American history, and increasingly inclined to resort to violence against those whom they hate and fear, Bennie Thompson wants to leave Trump defenseless against them as he serves time on the Democrats’ fake charges against him. In a sane political atmosphere, this would derail Thompson’s own political career. Instead, he’ll probably get jumped in line for the next plum committee appointment.