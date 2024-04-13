Stabbing Rampage in Australia Mall, at Least Seven Dead, Cops Say Motive Unclear — But Is It?

A knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage in a crowded shopping mall in Sydney, Australia on Saturday afternoon. He reportedly stabbed fourteen people, including a baby, and seven people are dead as of this writing. The public, however, need not be concerned, because police are saying the usual things they say after such attacks: he acted alone, there is no ongoing threat, and the attacker’s motive is unclear. But is it, really?

The details of the incident are horrifying. The Daily Mail Australia reported Saturday that “six innocent shoppers, including five women and a man, were stabbed to death before the knifeman was fatally shot by a female senior police officer. Eight others have been rushed to hospital with stab wounds including a nine-month-old baby. The 38-year-old mother of the baby was also stabbed and tragically succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Saturday evening.” The attacker was a “dark-haired, bearded man, wearing a Kangaroos ARL jersey,” who “chased and slashed at shoppers as he went on a wild rampage through Westfield Bondi Junction before he was shot dead by police.”

First images of the man who carried out a terror stabbing rampage in Bondi Sydney today. At least four people are dead and an infant was reported to be among those stabbed pic.twitter.com/X2nN8m84ai — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) April 13, 2024

A dark-haired, bearded man, eh? While there are Muslims, and Islamic jihadis, of all races, this telling little detail does open the possibility that the attacker could be a member of a demographic containing a large number of jihadis. Nevertheless, the New York Times reported that Sydney police “said the attacker’s motive was unclear, but there were no immediate indications that it was a hate crime.”

That may be. Still, we have seen this kind of thing many times before, in France, Germany, Britain, and even the United States: a man with a knife starts stabbing people at random in a crowded area, killing or wounding as many as he can before he is neutralized by police. The perpetrators are in virtually every case Islamic jihadis, and this is not surprising, since both the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda have frequently called upon Muslims to carry out such random, lone-wolf attacks in Europe, North America, and Australia. As far back as September 2014, the Islamic State issued this call:

So O muwahhid, do not let this battle pass you by wherever you may be. You must strike the soldiers, patrons, and troops of the tawaghit [idolatry]. Strike their police, security, and intelligence members, as well as their treacherous agents. Destroy their beds. Embitter their lives for them and busy them with themselves. If you can kill a disbelieving American or European — especially the spiteful and filthy French — or an Australian, or a Canadian, or any other disbeliever from the disbelievers waging war, including the citizens of the countries that entered into a coalition against the Islamic State, then rely upon Allah, and kill him in any manner or way however it may be….If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then single out the disbelieving American, Frenchman, or any of their allies. Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him….

There is no expiration date on this imperative. And we have seen it carried out again and again, often quite recently. In Germany just over a week ago, a Muslim migrant stabbed a four-year-old girl at random in a supermarket. Police said his motive was unclear as well. In October in Switzerland, a Muslim migrant who was known to police stabbed a random man to death in the historic town of Schaffhausen. Last September, again in Germany, yet another Muslim migrant escaped from a psych ward, where authorities often confine Islamic jihadis on the false assumption that only mental illness could have driven them to commit random acts of violence, and stabbed a random German woman to death. In March 2023 in Italy, still another Muslim migrant stabbed six random people with a box cutter.

This has happened in the United States as well. Last August in Seattle, a man named Ishmail Brown stabbed a fellow passenger on a light rail train in a “random and incredibly violent” attack. Was Ishmail Brown a Muslim, and likely a convert to Islam, as his name suggested? Did he engage in this random attack in accord with the calls of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda for Muslims in the West to commit random jihad attacks on strangers? We may never know for sure, because one thing is certain: the establishment media and Seattle authorities will not pursue this line of inquiry. Other cases have been clearer: a Somali Muslim migrant, Mohammad Barry, in February 2016 stabbed multiple patrons at a restaurant owned by an Israeli Arab Christian, because its owner proudly displayed an Israeli flag. Dahir Adan, another Somali Muslim migrant, in October 2016 stabbed mall shoppers in St. Cloud while screaming “Allahu akbar”; he also asked mall patrons if they were Muslims, and did not attack those who said they were.

So is the Sydney stabbing spree a jihad attack? Maybe not. Maybe this is the one time the authorities are correct, and this is a completely inexplicable attack. On the other hand, the mall where the attack took place is in the area of Sydney which has a large Jewish population. You be the judge.