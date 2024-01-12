Today’s Most Effective Conservative Senator Speaks Out Again

The most courageous and effective conservative voice in the Senate today spoke out again on Wednesday, this time to denounce South Africa’s farcical “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. I’m speaking of course, about Sen. John Fetterman (D-What in the World Is Going On?).

Fetterman initially made a name for himself for being barely coherent (if that) and preferring hoodies and gym shorts to suits to the extent that the Senate briefly relaxed its dress code to accommodate him. At that time, even the fact that Fetterman was in the Senate at all seemed like a cruel joke, another expression of the political elites’ contempt for the American people.

The man could barely speak and reportedly could not even understand words spoken to him. His presence in the Senate appeared to demonstrate that the left would put up a department store mannequin as a candidate because the man who was actually holding the office was not the one who was really running things any more than Old Joe Biden is really exercising the responsibilities of the presidency.

And then something happened. After a hospital stay, Fetterman began to speak clearly and coherently, and most strikingly of all, conservatively. Suddenly this man who had never uttered a word that dissented in the slightest degree from his party’s talking points was sounding notes that made him appear to be not just another far-left socialist corruptocrat but a clear-eyed, thoughtful American patriot with the best interests of his constituents and the American people as a whole at heart.

What happened? Did Fetterman, while he was in the hospital, come under the care of a Dr. Frankenstein who laid him down on the table and gave him a new brain, say, Ronald Reagan’s, or at very least John F. Kennedy’s? No one knows, but whatever has happened, it would be a tremendous boon to the nation if every Democrat senator had whatever procedure Fetterman may have had. And no one again knows how long it will last, but for the moment, Fetterman is articulating the case for patriotism and common sense more effectively than any of his Republican colleagues.

On Wednesday, he excoriated South Africa for its hypocrisy in claiming that Israel’s military, which has been called “the most moral army in the history of warfare,” was guilty of genocide, while in South Africa itself, a major political leader led a crowd in singing “Kill the Boer,” and numerous white farmers have indeed been killed.

"Who are they really fighting?,” the New Fetterman asked, referring to Israel’s fight against Palestinian jihadis in Gaza. “It’s a group of cowards. They hide in tunnels, they hide behind civilians, they attack, kill, and mutilate children, women. And they do that. Stop talking about proportion on that. They shot their best shot on October 7th, and they would have taken more lives if they could do that."

Regarding South Africa, he added, Maybe South Africa ought to sit this one out when they’re talking about criticizing the behavior of another nation. Sit out!" There were glimpses of the old Fetterman there in the broken sentences and shaky syntax, but the substance of his remarks was clear, and his point was sound.

For years, we have seen patriots turn and join the left — just think of Jonah Goldberg or Matt Drudge or so very many others — and people have often wondered why this only ever seems to go in one direction. John Fetterman is now a singular figure in the modern history of the United States, as the only leftist ever to wake up and start talking sense. What on earth has gotten into him remains a mystery, but we can only hope that it will get into other leftist senators as well.

The whole situation is reminiscent of a time during the Civil War when Abraham Lincoln began to receive complaints about the drinking habits of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. Lincoln replied that he would like to know what brand of whiskey Grant favored so that he could send a bottle to every general in the Union army.

At this point, that’s exactly how patriots feel about John Fetterman: whatever he’s having, we’ll have one, too.