Biden Aide Tries to Sell Idea of Vigorous Joe: 'He's a Beast'

How far will Biden regime wonks go in lying to the American people? They’re just getting started. Their latest whopper tops them all: would you believe they’re trying to sell us that Joe Biden is vigorous and energetic? Oh yes, they are.

The whole world has been watching for nearly three years now as Old Joe Biden grows progressively feebler. On Saturday, at the Veterans Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery, he appeared visibly confused and had to be told by a polite and deferential military officer to go stand beside alleged Vice President Kamala Harris.

That was just the latest in an ever-lengthening series of obvious signs that the putative Commander-In-Chief, who will be 81 years old in less than a week, is in the grip of a severe and likely irreversible mental and physical decline. On Aug. 31, NPR noted that Old Joe “has been avoiding climbing up the sometimes-wobbly 18-foot staircase that is trucked over to the plane's upper door. More often than not, he is using a much shorter and sturdier set of stairs that fold out from the belly of the plane.”

But the problem wasn’t that the stairs were wobbly. The problem was that the rapidly deteriorating kleptocrat was too weak to navigate them: “Biden, 80, has stumbled on the tall stairs more than once. The short stairs have the distinct advantage of moving most of Biden's ascent into Air Force One out of public view. But for those who have noticed the shift, it also draws attention to one of Biden's greatest political liabilities as he seeks reelection: his age.”

Indeed. But now one of Old Joe’s wonks, Mitch Landrieu, a man who has the lofty title of “White House infrastructure coordinator,” is here to tell us not to believe our lying eyes.

Landrieu, whose grandfather must have been one of those guys who sold miracle patent medicine out of the back of a covered wagon and then high-tailed it out of town before anyone realized that it didn’t work, said:

For those of you that think the president might be too old or doesn’t have enough energy or whatever it is that you all think, This guy gets up early. He stays up late. We have made trips, if not every week, sometimes twice a week and three times a week. And we have done it over and over again and there’s nothing new here. What’s wonderful about it is how relentless that it is and how many places that we have been.

As if that weren’t laid on thick enough, Landrieu added: “The guy is, like, he’s a beast.” Despite talking like a witless, gum-smacking teenager, Mitch Landrieu is 63 years old, but who knows? Maybe poor Mitch is not in the best of health himself. Maybe those Air Force One stairs make Mitch Landrieu puff and wheeze and long for the vanished stamina of youth. Because if Landrieu can try to convince us that Old Joe Biden is ready to do a full day’s work wrecking the United States and then hit the White House lawn to play a vigorous game of touch football with Blinken, Mayorkas, and the guys, maybe the problem is that Landrieu himself is so frail that by comparison, Old Joe looks like Jack Kennedy when Camelot was in full bloom.

Or maybe Mitch Landrieu is lying. Biden is, like, a beast? Well, if you mean that he has devastated the economy, erased the Southern border, emboldened our enemies, and (after the manner of Third-World dictators everywhere) weaponized the justice system against his foremost political opponent, then sure, Biden is a beast. He is the hungry, rapacious animal that tore the body politic apart.

That is, however, obviously not what Landrieu meant. He really wants us to think that Old Joe bounds down the stairs from the private quarters of the White House every morning and leaves his henchmen gasping for breath as they struggle to keep up with the punishing schedule that he runs through with aplomb, along with his trademark slanted smile.

In reality, there is nothing punishing about Old Joe’s schedule. The only ones being punished are the American people. On all too many days, he calls a lid before noon and spends the afternoon and evening doing who knows what. "Matlock," perhaps? Meetings with Hunter to collect his ten percent?

But an election is coming up, and the Democrats want to wheel Joe out as figurehead for another four years, and so they’ve sent Mitch Landrieu out to lie to us. Well, the Biden regime has lied to us before, and no doubt will again, but no amount of gaslighting will hide Old Joe’s actual condition.