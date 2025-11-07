We’re Supposed to Support Pfizer Now?

When Donald Trump won re-election in 2024, MAGA Republicans viewed it as an opportunity for the President to bring some accountability for anyone who had — over the previous four years of the Biden administration — betrayed the trust of the American people. We were not, and are not, looking for a revenge tour.

Advertisement

Rather, we are counting on the President to help restore fairness in economic, media, educational, and political systems — going forward, so that conservatives can expect equal treatment from the institutions that make up the fabric of our society.

To date, the President’s efforts to hold bad actors accountable have been some of the greatest achievements in his second term. For instance, ensuring that institutions of higher education structurally eliminate antisemitism and DEI offices that routinely discriminate against anyone not in their favored victim groups.

Also, requiring these colleges to take concrete steps to ensure that conservative viewpoints are represented on campus, so that conservative students at those schools don’t feel intimidated to speak freely about their core values and beliefs.

MAGA Republicans were also hoping that the President would rectify how conservatives were treated during the COVID-19 pandemic. We all know people who suffered, either professionally, academically, or socially, for expressing views about the illness that ran counter to the government’s narrative, or even just questioned their conclusions. This angered many people, not just MAGA Republicans, because doubting and questioning the government is a core American belief — not something that should be treated with scorn and isolation.

Advertisement

After all, if someone didn’t want to be vaccinated, that is a personal choice. For the government to collaborate with the pharmaceutical industries to force that choice onto people was wrong. Let’s be honest, it was a form of tyrannical government.

Ultimately, the anger about the government conspiring with drug companies to force the vaccinations on everyone was one reason that drove many voters to vote for Donald Trump in the last election. A vote for Trump was a rebuke to President Biden’s COVID-19 regime that so fervently trampled the rights of millions of Americans.

That brings us to Pfizer — the drug company that in 2020 colluded with Democrats to defeat Donald Trump by delaying the announcement of the vaccine until after Election Day. Then it worked with Biden to use all the powers of government to intimidate people into taking its vaccine. Pfizer made billions from this deal without any regard for people who got harmed or distressed by this unholy arrangement.

Now, Pfizer is looking for the Trump administration to intervene in its effort to buy Metsera, a biotech company that develops obesity treatments, in a bidding war with Danish company Novo Nordisk that is not appearing to go Pfizer’s way. It is claiming that, as a New York-based company, it would be an America First position for the government to give it the advantage in this contest.

Advertisement

Really? That is what the Trump administration should be doing? Isn’t that what we complain China does?

Essentially, this is Pfizer begging for corporate welfare and to receive an advantage from the government in private business matters. And considering that Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, did their best to sabotage President Trump and the MAGA movement in 2020, there is no reason at all for the White House to offer this help to Pfizer.

Ultimately, if Pfizer wants to buy a biotech firm and beat its European competitor, then it should do just that. Not come running to Donald Trump for help after the way it manipulated the 2020 election to hurt Trump, and then leveraged its relationship with the Biden administration to try to force everyone to take its shot and make billions in profits in the process. This is one where what is in America’s best interest is to let competition work and to allow the company to succeed that deserves it the most.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.