UnitedHealthcare Fires Employee Over Disgusting Remarks About Trump Assassination Attempt

United Healthcare fired its social media manager for making some disgusting comments online about Saturday night's attempt on President Donald Trump's life.

"Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values" the statement said. "The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company."

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The former CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was allegedly assassinated by Luigi Mangione in December 2024. At that time, there was an outpouring of praise and congratulations from the online left for Mangione's despicable act.

Internet sleuths have sussed out the UnitedHealthcare employee who made a TikTok video expressing regret that Cole Allen missed his target.

"We're cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump's attempt was, ‘It was probably fake,’" said Alison King, who has reportedly deleted her LinkedIn account but was identified as a social media manager for UnitedHealthcare.

"Like, immediately I was like, 'Oh, that wasn't real, probably fake,’" King said. "And the second was 'Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’Yeah, that's sad,’" King said sarcastically.

Utah Senator Mike Lee posted King's video, saying, "I’d love to hear how UnitedHealthcare plans to respond to the company’s social media manager mourning the fact that President Trump survived Saturday’s assassination attempt." Shortly after Lee posted, the company announced King's firing.

Newsweek:

According to X account @LeftismForU, King is of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Screenshots of her social media account suggest she has worked as a social media manager at UnitedHealthcare since July 2025, and held previous roles as a social media specialist at healthcare company Optum, as well as a creative content and social media coordinator at Skol Marketing—a Minneapolis-based digital agency. Skol Marketing said in a statement that King has not worked with the company in five years. “We have no association with her and do not condone violence in any form,” the company said. Newsweek reach out to Optum for comment via email on Tuesday. An online search showed results for an Alison King associated with UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn, but the page could not be accessed as of early Tuesday morning.

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I'm sorry, but Ms. King appears to me to be brain-dead. The same goes for the ghouls who are not going to lose their jobs but have posted similar (or worse) about Saturday night's incident.

This person has to be one of the STUPIDEST people I've ever heard mouth words. This whole insane cutesy hate culture must end ASAP or the culture will continue to erode into full blown anarchy.



Law can help to some degree but only a changed heart can make a lasting difference.🙏 — Christopher Joseph (@cjeagle7) April 28, 2026

I cannot believe that thousands or tens of thousands of people actually wish Donald Trump had been killed. This is performative culture at its absolute worst. This "social media manager" may have actually believed she was doing her job in attracting viral attention to herself and her company. That she did in the most nauseating and most disgusting way imaginable probably never entered her mind.

The same goes for other online left-wing "warriors" who are playing a part, not stating truths. They are trying to outdo one another in fashioning the most outrageous and most sickening posts imaginable. Wishing Trump dead or regretting the failure of another assassin will only breed similar posts and more hysterical anti-Trump rhetoric.

I hate to think what would happen if an assassin were ever successful. Civil war would not be out of the question.

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