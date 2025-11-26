The Shootings of National Guard Soldiers Are Understandable If You're a Loony Left-Wing Reporter

Rick Moran | 4:12 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Thank God for MS NOW and reporter Ken Dilanian. If not for Kenny, we might not fully grasp the nuance, the sharp angles, and the sheer complexity of the tragic news about two National Guardsmen being shot and currently in critical condition at a Washington, D.C. hospital.

"It appears … to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard,"  said Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Executive Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll.

So, it was a targeted shooting. But why, Mr.Dilanian, who is the "Justice and Intelligence Reporter" for MS NOW, did this happen?

Obviously, it's the uniforms.

"Of course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there's, you don't know, people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened." 

You simply can't walk around an American city wearing a National Guard uniform. It's just not done. Guardsmen are taking their lives in their hands if they wear the uniform proudly, showing they are serving their country.

Better they slink around in the shadows as unobtrusively as possible. We don't want to get anyone hurt, right?

Of course, the hysteria ginned up by prominent Democrats who have tried to make the National Guard deployments something akin to the Gestapo landing in American cities played no part whatsoever in the shooting, right?

RIGHT?

Not surprising at all. Neither is the response from prominent Democrats who are suddenly finding the seat they're sitting in a little too warm for comfort.

Donald Trump promised retribution.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Democrats most responsible for the hysteria over the deployment of National Guardsmen were very polite, very remorseful.

Remember: It's only incitement to violence if a conservative does it.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years.

