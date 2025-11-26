The Shootings of National Guard Soldiers Are Understandable If You're a Loony Left-Wing Reporter

Thank God for MS NOW and reporter Ken Dilanian. If not for Kenny, we might not fully grasp the nuance, the sharp angles, and the sheer complexity of the tragic news about two National Guardsmen being shot and currently in critical condition at a Washington, D.C. hospital.

Advertisement

"It appears … to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard," said Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Executive Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll.

So, it was a targeted shooting. But why, Mr.Dilanian, who is the "Justice and Intelligence Reporter" for MS NOW, did this happen?

Obviously, it's the uniforms.

"Of course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there's, you don't know, people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened."

You simply can't walk around an American city wearing a National Guard uniform. It's just not done. Guardsmen are taking their lives in their hands if they wear the uniform proudly, showing they are serving their country.

Better they slink around in the shadows as unobtrusively as possible. We don't want to get anyone hurt, right?

🚨 BREAKING: MSNOW's Ken Dilanian is being RIPPED for saying today's shooting might've occurred because Americans are scared these National Guardsmen are essentially Trump's gestapo pic.twitter.com/7E4DzvYVcN



"People walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, the hysteria ginned up by prominent Democrats who have tried to make the National Guard deployments something akin to the Gestapo landing in American cities played no part whatsoever in the shooting, right?

RIGHT?

And where would they have gotten that idea?😠 — Kenny Cook (@Cook2Kenneth) November 26, 2025

The media will literally blame the weather before they blame the ideology that fosters disrespect and violence against law enforcement. THIS IS WHY WE DON’T TRUST THE NARRATIVE!! — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 26, 2025

They’ve been pushing people over the edge with their insane rhetoric for months now.



Not surprising someone listened. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) November 26, 2025

Not surprising at all. Neither is the response from prominent Democrats who are suddenly finding the seat they're sitting in a little too warm for comfort.

Donald Trump promised retribution.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Advertisement

The Democrats most responsible for the hysteria over the deployment of National Guardsmen were very polite, very remorseful.

The shooting of National Guard members in Washington, DC today is a horrible tragedy. We must all condemn this kind of unacceptable violence.



MK and I are praying for the victims, their families, and all of our service members who sign up to serve our country. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 26, 2025

There must be zero tolerance for violence — of any kind — against the brave men and women in uniform who selflessly serve our communities and our country. The shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C. is horrific and unacceptable.



Jen and I are praying for the… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 26, 2025

Remember: It's only incitement to violence if a conservative does it.

Give that die-hard conservative in your life access to exclusive reporting that exposes the radical Left, or — better yet — give that "woke" family member access to the truth about President Trump and the Democratic Party's dangerous lurch toward socialism.

Right now, if you join PJ Media VIP Platinum, you will be entered for a chance to win one of five Lifetime Platinum memberships. That's right – five lucky winners will receive VIP Platinum access FOR LIFE.

Use the same promo code, FIGHT, to get 60% OFF.