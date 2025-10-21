Political Director Quits Dem's Senate Campaign After Candidate's Vile Comments Surface

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has been trying to explain some Reddit posts, both older and newer, that in any other universe would almost certainly disqualify him from holding any office higher than animal control chief.

But this is the Democrats' universe, and calling yourself a "communist" and accusing "white rural America" of being racist and stupid is hardly noticeable. According to the polls, New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdini has said worse, and he's winning going away.

In a response to a Reddit post about people getting more conservative as they age, Platner wrote, "I got older and became a communist." The post appeared four years ago in a radical left subreddit called r/Antiwork that recommends books by Karl Marx to members.

"The Senate hopeful also asked why black people 'don't tip' and suggested that people wearing 'underwear designed to prevent sexual assault' should 'take some responsibility for themselves and not get so fu**ed up,'" the Daily News reported.

He also wrote an op-ed after 9/11 where he argued that "one man's terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter" and worried that "every terrorist is portrayed as evil."

“I don’t think they’re disqualifying, but certainly they’re not right,” said Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union.

Like I said: the Democrats' universe.

More to the point, what do Maine voters think of Platner's curious politics and postings on Reddit?

In a very helpful "news" article, the Associated Press "clarified" the postings, assuring readers that they were "Old online comments" and that Platner had apologized by claiming "the posts were made after leaving the Army in 2012, adding he 'still had the crude humor, the dark, dark feelings, the offensive language that really was a hallmark of the infantry when I was in it.'”

The guy just couldn't help himself. He was obviously suffering from PTSD and is all better now. Not a word about his proud declaration that he was a Communist or why he hates white people.

Hot Air's John Sexton takes that argument apart.

None of these things are stuff he was saying 12-13 years ago when he got out of the service. All of these are things he said as little as four years ago. And because he dropped off Reddit at this time, there's really no evidence he changed since then. In the video he says that finding real community, falling in love and starting a business changed him. But he only moved back to Maine in 2021. He's only been married for one year. Yet his posts on Reddit were removed just 3 months ago, because they represented a problem for his campaign. So where is the evidence that he changed? I think it's very likely he's lying which is why he's not addressing the specifics of what he said or when he said it. He's trying to shut the door on the whole thing at once by portraying it as someone else who did those things and the left is eager to see him succeed.

Democrats take stuff Republicans said or did from 30 years ago and pretend it's relevant. Most of what Platner said was from less than five years ago.

Platner tried to downplay his comments as youthful indiscretions.

"That was very much me fu**ing around the internet," he said in a Thursday statement to CNN. "I don't think any of that is indicative of who I am today, really."

Not all Democrats are giving Platner a pass. The candidate's political director, former state representative Genevieve McDonald, resigned from the campaign, citing the "volume and nature" of the rancid comments

"While I am empathetic to Graham's experiences and respect his personal journey and growth, I cannot overlook the volume and nature of his past comments, many of which were made as an adult, not as a young man."

Graham's one saving grace is that he's a liberal gun enthusiast — sort of.

"I've pretty much stopped believing in any of the patriotic nonsense that got me there in the first place," he said. "Still got the guns though," he went on. "I don't trust the fascists to act politely."

Right back at ya, commie.

