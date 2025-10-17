What Events Will You Be Attending During 'No Kings' Weekend?

It's a "No Kings" weekend, with hundreds of cities, towns, cow pastures, and latrines serving as locales for parades, music, and probably lots of sex.

It's a celebration of...something. It's a protest against...what exactly? Well, Trump, of course. But beyond the uniting expedient of Donald Trump, just what the hell are the protesters so mad about?

Illegal immigration, for one. No, the protesters aren't mad that illegal aliens are in the country, getting benefits and services that ordinary Americans usually receive. They're angry that the gate crashers are being treated, well, like gate crashers.

Exactly what should be done with the 11 million or so illegal aliens currently living in the United States? Should they be legalized en masse as President Ronald Reagan did in 1986? About 2.7 million people were made legal under the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986. Should they all be rounded up and sent...somewhere? The fact is, not one of the millions of people marching this weekend — no speaker, no celebrity, no one — has any rational, reasonable idea of what to do about the millions of people living illegally in the U.S.

You would think that if you're going to protest against something, you'd be for some kind of alternative. That's too much thinking for most of these people, so the problem remains unsolved.

The marches have been organized by the usual suspects: the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Federation of Teachers, 50501, the Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, and MoveOn.

Axios claims that the "latest protests come amid growing frustration about the ongoing government shutdown and widespread opposition to President Trump's military crackdown on Democratic-led cities across America."

Does Axios really believe that more than a handful of Americans give a damn about the shutdown? And the National Guard has been deployed to exactly four cities: Los Angeles, Memphis, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. It's not like a fricking invasion.

The "No Kings" protest will be about exactly the same thing that other mass, left-wing protests have been about: anything and everything that the left has a burr under its saddle about, has its panties in a twist over, or is the latest hysterical overreaction to something that no one complained much about when Democrats did it.

NPR:

When asked about the planned protests and accusations that Trump was behaving like a monarch, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson replied, "Who cares?" She had no further comment. In June, organizers estimated that 5 million people participated in a day of No Kings protests around the country in more than 2,000 events. They are projecting an even bigger turnout this weekend. Harvard sociologist and Assistant Professor of Public Policy Liz McKenna said that in the past, movements of this scale have succeeded in influencing social change, but that their efficacy has dropped significantly since the turn of the century.

How many marchers would turn out if it were only a demonstration in favor of illegal aliens? Or only about the government shutdown? Or only about feminism, the Supreme Court, Republicans in Congress, or abortion?

The only way for the left to get these millions of people to show up and march is by making the protests about whatever people want to protest against. There will be climate hysterics, internationalists, one-worlders, pro-hallucinogens, and no doubt the really freaky sorts like the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), cultists, and all the others who show up at these protests trying to get facetime on TV.

I grant you that it will be a colorful, interesting crowd. The left always puts on a great show, and I wouldn't miss it for the world.

