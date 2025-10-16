Sen. John Fetterman Just Doesn't Hate Trump Enough

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is in trouble again. Or maybe he's still in trouble from the last time he was accused of being a Republican in sheep's clothing, and it's just carried over.

Fetterman, the pro-union, pro-Ukraine War Democrat, also "remains committed to holding polluters accountable while working to combat climate change and environmental injustice," according to the League of Conservation Voters.

John Fetterman is not a Republican — he's not even close. Talk of him switching parties is a horrible idea for Republicans and Democrats alike. He is a Democratic iconoclast who is challenging his party to better represent the views of the American people rather than plumb the depths of fringey politics by supporting "out there" groups and causes.

He is pro-Israel, and that raises the dander of the left. He's against the shutdown, being one of only two Democrats voting to end it, and that causes liberal heads to explode.

In a recent interview with Bill O'Reilly, he was asked why he wasn't a Republican if he opposes overspending and supports Israel and a strong America.

“I think I want to follow the truths,” said Fetterman. There's not much more you can ask of any politician of either party.

"I’m the only Democrat in my family," Fetterman told O'Reilly. "I grew up in a conservative part of Pennsylvania, and I grew up, and I know and I love people that voted for President Trump, but they are not fascists, they are not Nazis, they are not trying to destroy the Constitution, those things. And that’s part of another thing: I refuse to call people, you know, Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody, anybody to Hitler and those things, and that kind of extreme rhetoric is going to continue, we’re going to be more likely in resulting in extreme kind of outcomes and political violence.

Fetterman has a 7% score from Heritage Action, which is very low compared to the average Senate Democrat's 11%.

His ratings with Democratic groups show why he would be a terrible Republican. Progressive Punch gives Fetterman a "B" with a lifetime score of 85.

So why isn't Fetterman more popular with Democratic partisans? He doesn't hate Trump and the Republicans enough. He doesn't oppose them strongly enough. He doesn't call them "fascists" and "Nazis," which appears to be a litmus test for Democrats to show how good a party member they are these days.

Fetterman's biggest problem is that he's a human being.

“Like Charlie Kirk. For me, all I could say is like, let people grieve. Give people the space. I’m not gonna use that terrible thing to make my argument and try to put out my views. It’s like, my God, you know, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet. And now, people have forgotten; President Trump, in my state, was shot in the head, and could you imagine where our nation would be if he was hit in the same way as Kirk? We really gotta turn the temperature down.”

When Axios tried to play a "gotcha" game about Fetterman standing with Democrats, reporting that he voted with Trump the second most of any Pennsylvania Democratic member of Congress, Fetterman easily brushed it aside.

When Axios began reporting on this story, Fetterman texted, "Enjoy your clickbait!" Asked a follow-up question, Fetterman said, "Please do not contact." Fetterman later shared an article about a report from a conservative group showing that he is among "the least Trump-aligned Democratic lawmakers" in Pennsylvania, voting with the president 6% of the time. He highlighted that the analysis showed Boyle [a potential primary opponent] voting with Trump nearly 14% of the time. "ACTUAL NUMBERS," Fetterman said. "less clicks."

Fetterman is still popular in Pennsylvania, at least among Republicans and Independents. Fifty-four percent of Democrats disapprove of him, while 62% of Republicans think he's doing fine.

"If you want a Democrat that’s going to call people Nazis or fascists or all these kinds of things … I’m not going to be that guy," he told Fox News.

I wish there were 20 more Democratic senators like him.

Meanwhile, the Schumer Shutdown keeps dragging on. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown over healthcare for illegals. They own this.

