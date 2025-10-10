Is It Possible to 'Re-Civilize' Society?

The assassination of Charlie Kirk laid bare the fact that our society has become unmoored from rationality and has descended into a state of "dis-civilization."

Our cities can no longer claim to be centers of culture. If they are, it's a diseased culture that celebrates the worst in humanity rather than the best. The foundations of a civilized society — any society from any epoch, race, or location — require a system of laws that can maintain order. Our laws, as they are interpreted by the left, breed chaos and unhappiness.

From the earliest stirrings of human civilization, humans recognized the absolute necessity for laws that promote order. With thousands, then tens of thousands, then millions of people living in close quarters, rules about how to treat others and how individuals should behave were formulated with the notion that without order, a city would become unlivable.

Sodom and Gomorrah is more than a biblical story. The lawlessness, licentiousness, and disrespect for the law that the Bible speaks of (at least from the Israelites' perspective) created unlivable conditions for Lot and his family. That they left the cities speaks to the necessity for order to ensure the safety and happiness of all.

Today, most big American cities are livable only if you pretend that the rot all around you is normal and that the fear you experience is manageable as long as you close your eyes to your surroundings. Most people who live in large cities are forced into this fantasy world, where they deny the horrifying reality of drugs, shootings, and homelessness. Living in the fantasy doesn't require you to do anything about it, even to complain about conditions.

This "dis-civilization" is not only making city life unbearable. As we saw with the reaction on the left to Charlie Kirk's killing, living with half of our fellow countrymen is becoming harder than it ever has been.

City Journal:

Charlie Kirk’s murder pushed many of us to a tipping point. We now know where we stand. Kooks and cranks thrive under every dispensation—granted. But most conservatives and Republicans don’t cheer assassinations. Most old-fashioned liberals and Democrats don’t, either. This derangement belongs to the progressive Left. In June, when the House of Representatives voted to honor a slain Democratic state senator, the outcome was unanimous. When the same body sought to honor Kirk, 58 of the 212 Democrats voted against the measure. Those numbers define a civilizational battleground. From the House floor, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reviled Kirk as “ignorant” and “uneducated.” The Left’s hatred proved stronger than life or death.

"The path back to a civilized society is long and uncertain, but we have no choice except to begin," writes City Journal's Martin Gurri. Indeed, the path we're on forces us to confront these problems head-on.

But how can we "recivilize" our society when so many are trying to openly destroy it?

The goal is not to change minds but to correct behavior. American politics should reflect the sanity of the great majority. Criticism across partisan lines can be harsh, even vicious, but should never be dehumanizing. No American elected official is Hitler. No faction with millions of supporters is a coven of fascists. No party owns a monopoly on “our democracy.” These self-serving claims, once dismissed a s Internet bluster, are now splattered in blood—and must be condemned, loudly and without qualification, by all people of good will.

Donald Trump has taken advantage of the radical left's insanity and the quiescence of the vast number of "normal" Democrats who are either intimidated into silence or apathetic about what's happening to the Democratic brand. He has played the radicals perfectly, inviting them to make fools of themselves politically while framing their madness as a disease that afflicts anyone with a "D" in front of their name.

The nearly 200-year-old party known as the Democratic Party is, for the first time in its history, in real danger of falling apart. Right now, Democrats are united in their hatred of Donald Trump. But when Trump is gone, the schism that's been papered over to fight Trump will re-emerge, and the various factions that make up the party of identity politics may split, creating a new party or more.

Perhaps then, the idea of "re-civilizing" America will become possible.

