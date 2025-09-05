Illinois Dems Want Trump to Do Something About the Border — With Indiana

"No Man is an Island," goes the song. But Illinois Democrats want their state to cut off contact with other states because they believe the crime problem would be so much better if only those pesky red states would stop sending guns to their beautiful lands.

Durbin: “There's too damn many guns in Chicago, and they're coming in from other states like Indiana... [Trump] has eliminated the people who are supposed to make sure these gun dealers are held to the law."



The Democrat narrative is settled:



Trump, red states and gun store… https://t.co/7ZkMje9uRS pic.twitter.com/V1gH0bpNJE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

“We will never be able to end gun violence in Chicago as long as the president continues to allow tens of thousands of guns to be trafficked into our state and our city,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claimed during a press conference.

“The vast majority of guns do not come from Chicago. They are not made in Cook County. They are not bought in the state of Illinois. These guns come from red states."

The horror!

Chicago and Illinois residents are sick to death of the numerous hoops a resident has to jump through just to legally purchase a firearm. Why bother when they can drive a few hours to buy a gun in Missouri, Indiana, or Kentucky?

"They are coming from Indiana. They are coming from Mississippi. They are coming from Louisiana. And that is the harsh reality, whether Republicans like it or not," Johnson huffed.

I'm not sure how many guns are coming from Mississippi or Louisiana into Illinois. I think Johnson probably can't place either of those states on a map. If he could, he'd know how ludicrous he sounds.

It's legal for someone to carry a firearm from one state to another as long as the weapon is legal in both states and the owner is eligible to own a gun in both states. Unless Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker want to repeal the Constitution, they should stop the hysteria over the number of guns and do something about the number of criminals.

Hot Air:

The harsh reality is that Chicago didn't suddenly descend into violent crime during the last seven months of the Trump administration. It has been in hellhole status for decades, but the problem accelerated in 2020 and subsequent years. To buy this explanation is to believe the world got created on January 20, 2025, and/or that Chicago existed as some sort of Eden before Trump's inauguration. It had very little to do with ATF policies and much more to do with progressive Defund the Police policies and the ascent of progressive prosecutors who refuse to prosecute criminals

Illinois politicians are fond of making the irrelevant point that crime is dropping. They fail to note that the statistics they cite only cover the first six months of this year versus the first six months of 2024. Illinois Policy provides a far more accurate picture, tracking violent crimes from 2013 to 2023:

The institute analysis showed [an] 18% increase in violent crimes since 2013, with a 33% decline in the number of arrests. Arrest rates hit their lowest levels in a decade in 2023, with just 10.8% of violent crimes resulting in an arrest, nearly half the rate of arrests from 2013. “All crime is bad. Violent crime is worse. The city’s well-being isn’t just measured in the total number of crimes – the arrest rate also matters. Chicago’s dropping arrest rate signals to residents that the city isn’t equipped to handle this crime surge. City leaders need to make meaningful investments in public safety to quickly ensure Chicagoans feel safe and confident,” Gowins said.

Chicago is in deep trouble and trying to hide the crisis behind meaningless statistics and blaming other states for their own inability to keep their citizens safe.

What else would you expect from this radical crew of liars?

