Have We Passed Peak Transgender Mania with the Latest SCOTUS Decision?

United States v. Skrmetti upheld a Tennessee law that banned so-called gender-affirming care for minors, thus affirming bans in 20 other states. It was a victory for common sense and rational thinking.

It also marked the beginning of the end of trans mania.

We can say that because of the reaction of the political party that came out in favor of gender-affirming care for children, despite mountains of evidence from Europe that it was damaging children and not "affirming" anything.

The muted response from Democrats, especially those mentioned as probable Democratic Party candidates for president in 2028, shows that the intensity connected to the issue has cooled considerably. Most of these politicians had better things to do than comment on a controversial court case that 70% of their constituents agree with.

Prior to that, the “Kamala is for They/Them, Trump is For You” commercial—easily one of the most effective campaign commercials in history—decisively swung a presidential election to Donald Trump. The "normies" were fighting back — hard.

The trans issue is not going to disappear. But the fascist campaign to suppress language that wasn't "approved" by the trans lobby has lost a lot of its passion and bite. People have stopped punishing those who refuse to kowtow to the gender Gestapo.

Matt Taibbi tried keeping track of the orders (not suggestions) from the trans lobby about using trans-speak when writing about the issue.

Out of boredom years ago I started a bookmark folder called “Avoid the phrase…” to commemorate newly-exiled verbiage. It’s up to about sixty pages now. “Avoid the phrase sex change (see gender confirmation surgery below),” wrote GLAAD in one example, while the San Francisco Chronicle put readers in check with the headline, “Rejecting the use of ‘Latinx’ is Transphobic.” Another pamphlet helpfully advised, “Avoid the phrase ‘completed transition’ or any other language that implies that a transitioning person is ‘done,’ like a cinnamon roll in the oven.” Another suggested that in theoretical writing, “avoid only using old-fashioned ‘generic’ first names like Joe, Mary and Sue, which can sound singularly White.” All this was accompanied by a confident belief that sex “assigned at birth” could be unassigned through a combination of hormone therapy, surgery, and social encouragement, which sounded nice until a product of affirmation therapy competed on a track or in a pool against oldthinking anachronisms. Once they could see it, the American’s general tendency to want to be understanding, and live and let live, collapsed under the weight of so many radical asks.

Deadnaming is considered "an aggravating factor in hate crimes" in Great Britain. It's "harassment" under certain circumstances. In America, students are routinely suspended for deadnaming. This is not going to change because of a Supreme Court decision on gender affirming care for minors. But the entire debate over transgenderism is changing.

A survey from SCOTUSPoll in April found that 64% of Americans, including 38% of Democrats, supported banning gender-affirming care for minors. More than 80% support keeping biological males out of female sports.

The trans lobby should have learned the lesson of Mao Zedong's China about forcing a certain way of thinking on the population. You can force people to mouth inanities like “Gender is who you are, and sexuality is who you want.” Trying to enforce language codes is not the way to make friends and influence people.

Skrmetti dealt with one issue in the trans debate. As Taibbi points out, numerous issues should be freely debated without fear of being "canceled."

There’s a huge difference between denying an adult the right to transition and putting men with penises in women’s prisons. There’s also a big difference between opposing housing or employment discrimination against transgender adults and demanding the use of terms like “birthing persons.” Society was asked to accept all changes at once, and when voters said no to some, like eliminating the concept of “biological sex,” they were the ones deemed “imperfect,” not the activists who overshot the mark.

Transgender adults are troubled, sometimes tortured souls in genuine pain. But how much of the trans craze in children is the result of real psychological stresses, and how much is "social contagion" brought about by exposure to media and peers? The answer is: We don't know. And rather than cater to their distress, perhaps we should learn to treat the other comorbidities like depression and anxiety that afflict them before ruining their bodies with unnatural hormones.

