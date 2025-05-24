Report: Israel Will Strike Iranian Nuclear Sites 'Within Days'

According to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Iran is now capable of spinning up enough of its highly enriched uranium (HEU) from its current level of 60% to the 90% necessary to build a nuclear bomb, in “probably less than one week.”

The timeline for Israel to act against Iran's nuclear program has now compressed considerably. Coupled with the glacial pace of U.S. talks with Iran on its nuclear program, and the state of readiness of Israeli strike forces, some analysts have concluded that Israel is prepared to strike Iranian nuclear facilities in a matter of days.

The impasse in nuclear talks with Iran is "irreconcilable," according to the Israelis. Iran insists it will not give up its ability to enrich uranium. The U.S. demands a complete end to Iran's enrichment. For Iran, it is a matter of national honor to be able to enrich uranium. It's now part of their national identity and will not give it up under any circumstances.

The talks are continuing with minor progress on ancillary points in the dispute. The fundamental differences are broad and deep. The question now is, why continue the negotiations?

Indeed, chief U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff left the talks in Rome early on Friday, citing his "flight schedule." The technical experts were left to make a list of the dozens of issues that still need to be resolved before formal talks can even begin.

"Israeli officials have shifted from quiet preparation to barely concealed readiness," reports the Middle East Forum (MEF).

Mossad chief David Barnea and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer flew to Rome alongside Witkoff’s talks, tuned to receive immediate briefings on any progress. Their presence accentuated Jerusalem’s determination to understand every diplomatic nuance while military options remained active. U.S. intelligence has intercepted Israeli communications signaling potential attack plans and observed tangible military movements: forward deployment of specialized munitions, completion of major Air Force exercises, and strike-readiness indicators. As Defense Minister Israel Katz declared, “Iran is more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities. We have the opportunity to achieve our most important goal—to thwart and eliminate the existential threat.”

Donald Trump has appeared to go back and forth on the issue of an Israeli attack. In fact, he has consistently backed Israel's contention that weaponizing, or the potential to quickly weaponize HEU, is a red line that once crossed, can only mean that Israel will attempt to eliminate the threat. Trump will back that play by Israel if he is convinced Israel has no other option.

The MEF conducted a war game simulation this last week, laying out the possibilities for an attack that involved Iran, Israel, the U.S., China, Russia, and other players in the Middle East. While just a simulation, the exercise was instructive in examining scenarios that might come into play if Israel were to pull the trigger.

China’s simulation role proved particularly instructive. Beijing positioned itself as both Iran’s protector and the Gulf states’ alternative security guarantor, ultimately downing an Israeli aircraft when conflict erupted. This reflects current reality: China continues supplying Iran through sanctions, purchasing discounted oil, and positioning itself to benefit regardless of outcome. Recent U.S. Treasury sanctions revealed Chinese sodium perchlorate shipments to Iran’s missile program through Bandar Abbas—the same port that suffered a mysterious explosion in April. Russia similarly exploits the crisis for strategic gain. While avoiding direct military involvement, Moscow upgrades Iran’s capabilities and threatens advanced S-400 air defense sales that would substantially complicate Israeli operations. Our simulation’s Russian team seized Arctic territories while others focused on the Gulf—classic strategic opportunism that mirrors Russian President Vladimir Putin’s real-world approach.

Israel will be going into an Iranian war with its eyes wide open. They know that Tehran's missiles can reach any city in Israel. They have thousands of them. Iran's Houthi proxy in Yemen will escalate its attacks on shipping, hoping the West will pressure Israel to cease its military operations against Iran.

The Revolutionary Guards will probably unleash a campaign of terror against Israeli embassies and Jewish community centers all over the world. Jerusalem will be ostracized for attacking poor, little Iran, who only want to build nukes to protect itself.

Only Donald Trump and the U.S will stand firmly behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israelis.

Every indicator points toward military action within days. Witkoff’s Rome departure, intelligence reports of uranium relocation threats, degraded Iranian proxy networks, and Israeli military readiness converge toward one conclusion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Times of Israel, “is waiting for the nuclear talks to collapse and for the moment Trump will be disappointed … and open to giving him the go-ahead.”

Netanyahu won't move until Trump gives him the green light. With Iran's obvious stalling tactics, Trump will almost certainly run out of patience and give the go-ahead for Israel to carry out its war plans.

