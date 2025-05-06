German Leader Merz Suffers Humiliating Defeat in Parliamentary Vote for Chancellor

The Germans pride themselves on their incomparable stability and level-headedness in politics. That's why the defeat of Friedrich Merz in a parliamentary vote to make him chancellor came as such a shock.

It was unprecedented in modern German history and sent tremors across the continent. Merz's failure to secure his chancellorship, as well as Trump ally George Simion's huge win in the first round of voting in Romania, proves that stability in Europe isn't all it's cracked up to be and may, in fact, be a mirage.

Populism is on the march across Europe and is terrifying the status quo. The efforts to quash nationalism by the German establishment and the hand-wringing across Europe over Simion's inevitable win have only added to the impression that the "democratic forces" supposedly "standing against fascism" are, in fact, the most anti-democratic movement Europe has seen in more than 80 years.

Excuses for Merz's setback are many, but explanations aren't as numerous.. Merz fell six votes short of winning the chancellorship. His deficit was due to defections from his own Christian Democratic Union party. There is some resentment that Merz was forced to form a coalition with the Social Democrats rather than the more conservative Alternative For Germany party, and some Christian Democrats dislike the idea of forming a government with socialists.

Freezing out AfD has roiled the German political landscape and forced the two establishment parties ― the CDU and SDP ― to form a match made in hell. They call it a "firewall" against fascism. It probably won't last long.

Meanwhile, the AfD is sitting back and letting its opponents stew. It's now the second-largest party in Germany, and keeping it out of government is costing the establishment its primary goal: stability.

“We are ready for government responsibility. And we call for common sense to prevail,” AfD leader Alice Weidel said. "Mr. Merz should resign immediately. The way should be paved for new elections in our country!”

AfD is not likely to get their wish. A second vote for chancellor will be held later on Tuesday, and Merz is expected to prevail. But the first vote proved that nothing is certain. And if Merz fails again, then what?

Deutsche Welle's (DW) Bureau Berlin Chief Rosalia Romaniec reports that some German MPs are calling what happened to Merz a "national crisis."

"Friedrich Merz cannot afford a second defeat. Even the first is historic — because there has never been anything like it. The word 'national crisis' is already being used in some commentaries, even though it actually needs more than that. If the CDU/CSU have their way, they want to get the second round of voting over with as soon as possible — assuming, of course, that they are sure of their own votes this time.

Behind the scenes, the shock is deep. Speaking to CDU/CSU and SPD politicians, you hear them trying to calm things down: they speak of 'the nature of democracy,' and call the dissenters 'just people who perhaps have their own reasons.' In other words: it's not a big deal, they say in background conversations with members of the Bundestag. You can hear the nervousness much more strongly in the official statements. The other parties are looking on more or less gleefully. Not even the Greens want to help Merz get elected — say the party's leading politicians. Germany needs a stable government and the two coalition partners must have the strength on their own, otherwise they will not be able to govern. The argument is logical for the moment. But nobody wants to think about the time afterward. And most people are also avoiding questions about political responsibility and the consequences behind the scenes."

Even if Merz prevails, the German establishment is on notice. Political gimmicks and suppression of parties only breeds voter resentment, and those who engage in such tactics usually end up out of office.

