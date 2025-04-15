Trump Will End Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans and Cameroons in June

The Department of Homeland Security announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens of Afganistan and Cameroon will end in May and June.

"Temporary" is the biggest joke ever told by the Biden administration. The TPS program was supposed to be 1) limited and 2) temporary. Hundreds of thousands of aliens were allowed into the U.S., mostly from failed states, giving the lie to the "limited" nature of the program. And the Biden administration apparently never meant to lift the "temporary" designation from people allowed into the United States.

A federal judge recently ordered the department to continue TPS for Venezuelans, even though the statute says that the courts do not review decisions regarding TPS.

People allowed into the U.S. under the TPS program are legal residents and are allowed to work while they are here. However, the statute does not identify them as "permanent" residents. Their status must be reviewed and assessed every six to eighteen months. For Afghans, their TPS-mandated stay is up in May, and for Cameroonians, it's June.

I wouldn't want to live in Afghanistan or Cameroon, either. But abusing the law to avoid going back is not the way to solve the problem.

The decision by federal judge Edward Chen to allow Venezuelans to continue to reside in the U.S. illegally shows how difficult it will be to move the needle on ending TPS for nearly a million migrants.

New York Times:

The Trump administration has targeted T.P.S. as part of its broad crackdown on immigration. Trump officials say the program is being used improperly, to allow people to stay in the United States indefinitely. Already this year, the administration has tried to cut off Venezuelans from T.P.S. and shortened the time that Haitians can have the protections. The effort could face legal challenges. Earlier this month, Judge Edward M. Chen, a federal court judge in San Francisco, temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending T.P.S. for Venezuelans. In his decision, Mr. Chen said the Trump administration’s efforts threatened to “inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States.”

Of course, people's lives will be "disrupted." They came here because their lives were "disrupted" in the first place. And it's obvious Judge Chen has no knowledge of economics. Workers who are forced to leave their jobs will be easily replaced. Thus, the notion that the deportations will cost the U.S. billions in lost economic activity is absurd.

How will the health and safety of U.S. citizens be impacted? Chen has fashioned a tissue of lies not meant to persuade an appeals court but rather to please the rabid left who want to see Trump humbled.

On March 21, “the secretary determined that Afghanistan no longer continues to meet the statutory requirements for its T.P.S. designation and so she terminated T.P.S. for Afghanistan,” said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the agency, in an email. [Kristi] Noem terminated T.P.S. for Cameroon earlier this week. Julia Gelatt, an immigration expert at the Migration Policy Institute, said the move would have far-reaching reverberations in the Afghan community. “Revoking T.P.S. for Afghans would be a stark reversal in the country’s treatment of Afghan allies who fought and worked alongside the U.S. government. Most Afghans in the U.S. have strong asylum cases based on their U.S. affiliation.

Those Afghans who helped the U.S. military during the war and would be under threat of retribution if returned to Taliban-led Afghanistan can still apply for asylum, which is a far more appropriate method for them to come to the U.S. than allowing Joe Biden to abuse our immigration laws.

