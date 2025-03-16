Soros-Backed Leftist Group Calls on Senator Schumer to Step Down as Minority Leader

Indivisible, a George Soros-backed radical left organizing group, is calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down from his leadership position.

Schumer's vote to approve the Republican continuing resolution (CR) has enraged many Democrats and caused some of the more radical Democrats to literally lose their minds.

An Indivisible Brooklyn organizer, Lisa Raymond-Tolan, told attendees at an anti-Schumer rally at Schumer's house: “He is not the leader for this moment. We need him to fight back or get the f*** out.”

“Block cloture — no help for fascists,” one sign read. “Schumer, you f****** coward,” read another.

So, yeah. Unhinged.

You know people are furious when they show up at an 8am protest at @schumer.senate.gov house. Chuck you are betraying us. It’s not too late to change your mind and actually fight back! @indivisible.org @socialists.nyc @riseandresist.bsky.social @marisakabas.bsky.social @50501newyork.bsky.social



Some in the mainstream press have expressed amazement that the Democrats and the left have been ineffective in opposing what Trump is doing. They don't understand how Trump won the election either.

They have yet to get it through their skulls that the vast majority of people in the United States do not see Donald Trump as the second coming of Adolf Hitler. The hysterical overreaction to what Elon Musk is doing with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is one more indication that the Democrats and the left have yet to oppose Donald Trump in any rational manner.

“The passage of this dangerous Republican funding bill is a travesty," the group said in their statement. "The ongoing administrative coup led by Donald Trump and Elon Musk is a constitutional crisis. The authoritarians stripping away our rights and trying to loot the government to enrich the billionaires are a five-alarm fire. Indivisibles across the country have been organizing furiously to fight back - that’s where they want to focus. Yesterday, Chuck Schumer gravely undermined their work."

"Administrative coup"? "Authoritarians...trying to loot the government"? As hyperbole, it's very good. As a response that raises legitimate concerns about the direction Donald Trump is taking the country, it's a spectacular failure.

Politico:

The statement from Indivisible, which launched during Trump’s first administration, is a sign that the anger among Democrats extends beyond the halls of Congress. In a Saturday release, Indivisible said 82 percent of its leaders in New York and 91 percent nationwide had voted to call for Schumer to step aside. “After weeks of constituents demanding that Democrats use this rare, precious point of leverage on the government funding bill, Schumer did the opposite,” the group’s co-executive director Ezra Levin said in the release. “He led the charge to wave the white flag of surrender. But Indivisible has no intention of surrendering to Trump, Musk, and congressional Republicans.”

"It would be completely irresponsible to have a government shutdown," said Vice President Kamala Harris in 2023. A shutdown is a "precious point of leverage," says Indivisible in 2025.

Radio host Charlamagne tha God wants both Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to step aside.

“The party of inaction, the Democrats, have failed to protect the interest of the American people,” the host said on his radio show. “And you know why Dems suck at messaging? Because they never talking about nothing and they do nothing.”

“Dems don’t just have a messaging problem. They got a leadership problem,” he continued. “The Chuck Schumers of the world, the Hakeem Jeffries’s, they should all step down.”

Radicals can't stand opposition. They believe everybody should support what they support. And if they don't, it's the metaphorical guillotine for them.

Unless and until the Democrats stop listening to the rabid dogs of their base and stop with the "Trump is Hitler" comparisons, they will be wandering in the political desert for a long time.

