Justice Department Opens Antisemitism Investigation Into the California University System

The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division sent a letter to Michael Drake, the president of the sprawling University of California school system, informing him that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into possible charges of antisemitism in the hiring practices of the UC system, according to an exclusive report in The Free Press.

Advertisement

“Our investigation is based on information suggesting that since at least October 7, 2023, the University of California may be engaged in certain employment practices that discriminate against employees who are or are perceived to be Jewish or Israeli,” wrote DOJ officials Mac Warner and Michael E. Gates in the letter. “Accordingly, the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division has authorized a full investigation to determine whether the University of California is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above.”

DoJ could probably open an investigation into most institutions of higher learning, given what we've seen since October 7, 2023. I know it has shocked me to see the rank Jew hate at work in people who purport to be "liberals."

“We were recently notified of the Department of Justice’s decision to initiate a civil rights investigation in the University of California system,” a spokesperson for the UC system told The Free Press. “We want to be clear: the University of California is unwavering in its commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting everyone’s civil rights. We continue to take specific steps to foster an environment free of harassment and discrimination for everyone in the university community.”

The investigation comes on the heels of the DOJ forming a task force in February made up of representatives from the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services to combat antisemitism. That follows the executive order President Donald Trump signed in his first days in office allocating federal resources to address “the explosion of antisemitism” on college campuses. The order, moreover, directed the DOJ to take immediate action to “quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation, and investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.” The antisemitism task force is being led by Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney and recent Fox News contributor. It is under the auspices of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, an office that Trump tapped attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, to lead.

Advertisement

The DoJ investigation comes on the heels of an announcement by the Trump administration that it was reviewing federal funding to Columbia University after pro-Hamas demonstrations continued to roil the campus, threatening Jewish students and professors.

The review, which will be led by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education, and the General Services Administration, has already found more than $50 million in contracts that could be nixed if the investigation reveals antisemitic actions on the part of administrators. Health and Human Services said in a news release that the review was necessary “given Columbia’s ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students.”

In addition, a task force will look into “more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments to Columbia University to ensure that the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities,” the news release said.

New York Times:

More than a quarter of Columbia’s $6.6 billion in annual operating revenue comes from federal sources, according to its 2024 financial statements. Of that, about $1.3 billion comes from federal research grants, the category of revenue most immediately at risk from this review. The National Institutes of Health gives the most federal research money to Columbia, providing $747 million in 2023. An additional $206 million came from other Health and Human Services programs.

Advertisement

If Palestinians are going to harass and threaten Jews on campus — any campus — they need to be deported. Of course, they will be made out to be heroes when they return home. But if they want to continue their "education," I'm sure that the Europeans or perhaps the Saudis or Egyptians could accommodate them.

If you enjoy stories like these, please consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. VIP membership gives you access to exclusive content and helps us in our mission to report the truth.

We're giving you a 60% discount off the regular VIP Membership price. Click here! You'll get your discount at checkout. Become a member, and we'll see you in the comments section.