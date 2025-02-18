Anti-Trump Hysterics Fancy Themselves 'Patriots' in Marches Across America

Presidents Day brought out thousands of "Sunshine Patriots" into the streets as all of a sudden, "nationalism" isn't that big of a threat.

Anti-Trump protesters called the president a "tyrant" and a "king" while branding the protests a "Not MY Presidents Day" rally.

“There’s nothing more patriotic than fighting against tyranny,” said Kat Duesterhaus, a Miami resident who traveled to Washington, D.C. for the demonstration. “We’re out here because we are patriots.”

But I thought "patriotism" was one step removed from Nazism, right?

A gay a cappella group sang the national anthem next to the Reflecting Pool as a crowd of lefties, looking a little uncomfortable, all dressed up in their red, white, and blue patriotic gear, sang along.

“It’s our anthem. It’s our flag. It belongs to us,” said Shawn Morris, the president of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. “We wanted to take it back.”

It belongs to all of us, but try telling that to simple-minded sots who think that bedecking themselves in patriotic gear while ginning up hysteria over Trump's actions makes them brothers and sisters of the patriots of 1776.

In Washington, D.C., red, white, and blue were everywhere as the leftists practiced their own version of cultural appropriation to send a message that anyone with half a brain was able to see through.

New York Times:

Concerns on Mr. Trump’s agenda among protesters ran the gamut, including his foreign policies. Joseph Schiarizzi, a protester who was holding a NATO flag and described himself as leaning libertarian, said the Trump administration had been “trying to dismantle and sabotage” the military alliance by appeasing Russia on Ukraine. “Appeasement doesn’t work,” he said. Other protesters also blamed Congress for not doing enough to check the Trump administration. Nadya Downs, who led the chant “Where is Congress? Do your job,” said lawmakers needed to better challenge unilateral actions of the Trump administration.

Everyone has a right to protest. But appropriating the symbols of patriotism after spending most of the last decade claiming that "patriotism = fascism" is rank hypocrisy.

The protests were organized under the 50501 Movement and Political Revolution. "Fifty states, fifty protests, one movement" is what those curious numbers stand for. What the "Movement and Political Revolution" is about is what you'd expect.

The #50501 protests were a decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies. The idea—50 protests in 50 states on 1 day—was born on r/50501 and spread rapidly on social media. In just days, grassroots organizers—without any budget, centralized structure, or official backing—pulled off over 80 peaceful protests in all 50 states. The protests were covered by every major media outlet, showing the world that the American working class will not sit idly by as plutocrats rip apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law.

Yep. It's about as "American" and "patriotic" as Karl Marx and the Hammer and Sickle.

No court has declared anything Trump has done as being "unconstitutional" (yet). In fact, several courts have upheld many of Trump's actions. It's not even clear how many federal employees have actually been fired as challenges to many of Trump and DOGE's trimming of the federal workforce have yet to be adjudicated.

The leftists have worked themselves into a lather over what, so far, appears to be a completely legal, if unorthodox, way to achieve cost savings. But if they accepted that, they wouldn't be able to mount the battlements and wave the bloody shirt of revolution.