Hamas to Release Three More Hostages, Including an American

The Hamas terrorist group will release Sagui Delek-Chen, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, on Saturday as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Two other hostages will also be released, including Alexander Trupanov, a 29-year-old dual Russian-Israeli citizen, and Israeli Lair Horn.

There was concern that the prisoner exchange wouldn't go through after Hamas threatened to scuttle the deal over the issue of tents. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to play that game and said if the hostages weren't released, the war would begin again.

The deal includes Israel releasing 36 terrorists under life sentences. Israel also promised to send more than 300 Palestinians back to Gaza after they were captured during the war.

This slow-motion Chinese water torture release of hostages is becoming unbearable. Hostages tell of being mistreated, starved, and beaten.

"I was held for 484 days in unimaginable conditions, and every single day felt like it could be my last," Keith Siegel, a dual American-Israeli released this month, said in a video statement Friday. He says he was "abused and held without water or sunlight when the Gaza war intensified," according to NPR.

Siegel thanked Donald Trump for his help.

"President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive," Siegel said. "Your leadership and strength will ensure the agreement is honored by all sides."

When the Palestinians attacked his kibbutz on October 7, Chen calmly led his wife and children to a safe room and went out to join the fight with his kibbutz security team.

The Telegraph:

A long fight ensued and the 36-year-old was last heard from at 9.30am. “My daughter-in-law and the kids are now traumatised,” Jonathan said after the massacre. “Avital heard her husband struggling in hand-to-hand combat.” The Israeli public is anxiously waiting to see the physical state of the three men after the emaciated appearance of the men released last week drew comparisons to the Holocaust. The planned release of the American was announced after repeated aggressive statements from Donald Trump, the US president, over the past week, including a demand that all the hostages be released by midday on Saturday or “all hell is going to break out”, as well as making comments about the release of US hostages specifically.

Chen's wife Avital was pregnant with their third child during the attack. His third daughter was born while he was in captivity and turned one in December.

There doesn't seem to be much outrage at the condition of the hostages outside of Israel.

“The latest release operations reinforce the urgent need for ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross] access to those held hostage,” the ICRC said on X, adding that “we have consistently reiterated that release and transfer operations should be carried out in a dignified and safe manner.”

Here's a sample of Hamas releasing hostages in a dignified and safe manner.

Brave men of Hamas protecting Israeli hostages from adoring crowds as they return them unharmed and in perfect condition. pic.twitter.com/TLrPhMqqZ3 — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) January 30, 2025

"Rabbi Goldstein" is a parody account, well known in Israel and among Israel's supporters.

What about the Palestinian prisoners? Weren't they "mistreated" too? This is what CNN equates with the mistreatment of Hamas terrorists by Israel.

Palestinian prisoners released by Israel have also reported mistreatment during their detention and release. One former prisoner, Rula Hassanein, told CNN she and other prisoners were forced to watch a 90-second Israeli propaganda video on a large screen for hours ahead of their release. Israel Prison Service (IPS) at the time said it wasn’t aware of the allegations.

"Forced to watch"? If the "propaganda" film was about Hamas atrocities against Israeli innocents, it was well worth the effort.