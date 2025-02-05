AOC's Weird Rant Where She Calls Elon Musk 'Unintelligent'

Rick Moran | 9:52 AM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is jealous of Elon Musk. The New York congresswoman went off on a weird rant on social media, claiming that the richest man in the world, the designer of rocket ships, the man who may take humanity to Mars, is "unintelligent." 

Advertisement

“This dude is not smart, and the danger in the lack of intelligence and the lack of expertise that Elon has, I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we know of,” she continued.

Elon Musk created not one but three multi-billion dollar companies: Paypal, Space X, and Tesla. 

“He really is a genius when it comes to material properties, when it comes to engineering,” biographer Walter Isaacson said of Musk.

AOC is not unintelligent, despite what you might think. She won a prestigious science prize in biology when she was in high school and graduated cum laude from Boston University. But when she entered Congress, she had no idea how a bill became law or what the function was of many federal agencies. 

Naturally, conservatives pounced on AOC's idiotic statement.

Advertisement

Democratic colleagues have complained quietly that she is rarely prepared for committee meetings.

Indeed, there's a note of desperation in AOC's rant that reflects how desperate the radical left is to stop Musk from trying to reform the government. Calling a certified genius "unintelligent" is beyond bizarre. 

Outkick's Dan Zaksheske piled on AOC.

Outkick:

Fortunately, we have a lot more information that we can use. AOC has said some extremely unintelligent things during her political career (and probably her bartending career, but there's a lot less documentation of this era of her life). She believes, for example, that people can change their gender. This is an objectively false claim that biology easily refutes. 

AOC also claims that Donald Trump is a fascist, which is, once again, easily refuted by a basic understanding of history. You'd think someone who works in the government might understand this, but simple facts elude the Congresswoman quite frequently. 

She also believes that a 70-degree November day in New York is evidence of climate change.

Advertisement

AOC's 8 million Instagram subscribers don't care how smart she is. She speaks their language. She's angry, like they are. She weeps for the less fortunate like they do. She thinks the rich need to be fleeced of their wealth like they do. And she feels that Republicans are fascists like they do.

She can say the Moon is blue, and her brain-dead followers would believe her. 

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 — Come for the Freedom, Stay for the Democrats' Exploding Heads Stephen Kruiser
Crazy Talk, Vol. 1: Trump's Radical Plan to Force Putin to Talk Peace Stephen Green
Video: Muhammad's 'Evil Genius' Was to Make Islam Tribal Raymond Ibrahim
CNN Admits That ‘Trump Is Winning,’ and It’s Glorious Matt Margolis
1,000 EPA Employees Told They Could Be Fired 'Immediately' and I Just Wet Myself Stephen Green
You Won't Believe How Many FBI Employees Were Investigating Trump Supporters Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Democrats: Immune to Good Advice? Carville Drops the Hammer
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 3: Praying for Our Leaders and Forgiving Our Leaders
'Unprecedented': El Salvador Makes the U.S. an Offer We Can't Refuse
Advertisement