AOC's Weird Rant Where She Calls Elon Musk 'Unintelligent'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is jealous of Elon Musk. The New York congresswoman went off on a weird rant on social media, claiming that the richest man in the world, the designer of rocket ships, the man who may take humanity to Mars, is "unintelligent."

“This dude is not smart, and the danger in the lack of intelligence and the lack of expertise that Elon has, I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we know of,” she continued.

🤡🤣 AOC says that @elonmusk "is one of the most unintelligent billionaires I’ve ever seen". pic.twitter.com/y5sNzQmPit — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2025

Elon Musk created not one but three multi-billion dollar companies: Paypal, Space X, and Tesla.

“He really is a genius when it comes to material properties, when it comes to engineering,” biographer Walter Isaacson said of Musk.

AOC is not unintelligent, despite what you might think. She won a prestigious science prize in biology when she was in high school and graduated cum laude from Boston University. But when she entered Congress, she had no idea how a bill became law or what the function was of many federal agencies.

Naturally, conservatives pounced on AOC's idiotic statement.

AOC calling Elon Musk "unintelligent" might actually be the dumbest thing she has ever said, which is really saying something. pic.twitter.com/YocyYB5rso — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 4, 2025

He’s literally going to Mars…



She has a had time getting to Queens — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) February 4, 2025

Democratic colleagues have complained quietly that she is rarely prepared for committee meetings.

She doesn't actually do anything but instagram videos. She hates her job so much. She has to review committee assignments and check emails all day and all she wants to do is make instagram videos. https://t.co/eCA0SSU5G0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2025

This says more of AOC than of Elon. https://t.co/hef3tpkiPT — Gonto 🤓 (@mgonto) February 4, 2025+

Indeed, there's a note of desperation in AOC's rant that reflects how desperate the radical left is to stop Musk from trying to reform the government. Calling a certified genius "unintelligent" is beyond bizarre.

Outkick's Dan Zaksheske piled on AOC.

AOC saying that Elon Musk isn’t very intelligent is one of the most hilariously ironic and self-awareness lacking comments ever made by an elected official. And that’s saying something. pic.twitter.com/tcIa8tojEb — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) February 4, 2025

Outkick:

Fortunately, we have a lot more information that we can use. AOC has said some extremely unintelligent things during her political career (and probably her bartending career, but there's a lot less documentation of this era of her life). She believes, for example, that people can change their gender. This is an objectively false claim that biology easily refutes. AOC also claims that Donald Trump is a fascist, which is, once again, easily refuted by a basic understanding of history. You'd think someone who works in the government might understand this, but simple facts elude the Congresswoman quite frequently. She also believes that a 70-degree November day in New York is evidence of climate change.

AOC's 8 million Instagram subscribers don't care how smart she is. She speaks their language. She's angry, like they are. She weeps for the less fortunate like they do. She thinks the rich need to be fleeced of their wealth like they do. And she feels that Republicans are fascists like they do.

She can say the Moon is blue, and her brain-dead followers would believe her.