DOGE is Not a 'Constitutional Crisis.' Our Constitution Is Doing Just Fine, Thanks

The hysterical left is demonstrating even more hysteria now than the hysteria they demonstrated during the campaign. Recall that the closer we got to Election Day, the more terrified they claimed to be.

Once Trump took office, I actually believed that the tone and tenor of the left's criticisms might ease up a little. They weren't trying to scare voters into voting against Trump anymore, I thought.

It turns out they actually believe their hysteria. Here's a sampling of headlines in the last couple of days about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its efforts to do something no one in modern history has been able to do: get control of the government.

Is DOGE a 'Constitutional Crisis'?

DOGE’s access to federal data is ‘an absolute nightmare,’ legal experts warn

The ‘Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly’ of the United States Government

Constitutional Standoff," wrote fired WaPo columnist Jen Rubin.

None of that is close to being true. And don't you love how the left is trying to frame DOGE's actions?

"Maybe unconstitutional," "might be illegal," and other guesswork by the left isn't based on fact or the law.

Democrats are accusing Trump and Musk of "a plutocratic coup." Trump was elected president and sworn in legally. The only "coup" is the one being attempted by unelected progressives who didn't like the outcome of the election.

If anything, the anti-Trump hysteria has grown since Trump was inaugurated. If the left is trying to engineer a civil war, they're not hiding it very well.

Donald Trump is subjecting the Constitution to a "stress test," writes Bloomberg columnist Noah Feldman. The stressors include attempting to end birthright citizenship, freezing federal spending, firing 17 inspectors general, and an attempt to end through executive fiat a federal agency created by Congress.

Some of these actions are more unconstitutional in form rather than intent to undermine our system of government. That's why Trump's actions have strengthened our constitutional system rather than destroying it.

Consider what’s happened so far. The president can’t change the Constitution, so Trump’s executive order claiming to roll back birthright citizenship is beyond his power. A court has already said so, blocking the order from going into effect. Trump could appeal all the way to the Supreme Court, but it’s not going to make any difference. The high court is not going to announce a brand-new, made-up interpretation of the 14tth Amendment. Should the fired inspectors general choose to sue for their jobs back, they would likely win on the grounds that the law requires the president to inform Congress before taking such action. That would be nice for the rule of law. But they might choose not to sue since all Trump would have to do is fire them again, this time giving Congress proper notice. As for the ill-fated spending freeze, which also could have been done legally if Trump had given notice to Congress, a court blocked it within hours. Trump then folded and lifted it.

Those constitutional protections have been in place all along. But the left doesn't have any faith in our system of government and immediately began to wring their hands and throw a tantrum worthy of a two-year-old. They fail to understand that Trump's "blitz" is anti-big government, not anti-constitutional. That could be why they're so opposed to what Trump is doing.

We've heard a lot from the left about constitutional "guardrails" that Trump has supposedly destroyed. It's nonsense, of course. Those guardrails are based on 235 years of tradition and law. One person could never destroy them.