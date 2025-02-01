U.S. Hostage and Two Israelis Released by Hamas in Latest Prisoner Swap

An American citizen and two Israeli civilians were released by the terrorist group Hamas on Saturday. It was the fourth exchange of prisoners since the ceasefire went into effect last month.

Keith Siegel, who is originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina and holds dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship, was taken hostage by Hamas along with his wife, Aviva Siegel, after the October 7 terrorist attack in 2023. Aviva Siegel was released during the brief ceasefire in 2023.

"The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostage as he makes his way home to the State of Israel," read a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency. "The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostage and his family."

Siegel's family released a statement thanking Donald Trump "for bringing our father back to us" and that they were "filled with indescribable excitement" at his return.

"At this very moment, our father is setting foot on the soil of the Land of Israel, and we are filled with indescribable excitement. Finally, after 484 long, terrifying days and nights, full of immense worry for our father, we can breathe again," read the statement.

The family's statement continued: "Thank you, President Trump, for bringing our father back to us. There are now 79 hostages who are also waiting to be reunited with their loved ones. Our hope rests with you. We also wish to thank the governments of Israel and the United States for bringing this blessed deal to fruition—a deal that prioritizes human life and embodies Jewish and Israeli values."

The spectacle staged by the terrorists is a humiliation that Israel will not soon forget. This is how the three women held by Hamas since 2023 were turned over to the Red Cross.

Brave men of Hamas protecting Israeli hostages from adoring crowds as they return them unharmed and in perfect condition. pic.twitter.com/TLrPhMqqZ3 — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) January 30, 2025

This is from the first hostage release in December.

In another spot on the same main street of Jabalia, a parade of Hamas terrorists returning from Israel, was met with cheering crowds of - you guessed it - "innocent civilians"

The car with the open trunk door has an unidentified hostage in it pic.twitter.com/ViHdq33uY6 — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) December 13, 2024

This is the gauntlet that Hamas is forcing the hostages to endure before being freed.

Hoards of people surround the cars containing Arbel and Gadi. It appears Hamas does not have control of these crowds, they’re having trouble driving though and keeping weapon welding terrorists away from the vehicles. #israel #hamas #gaza #hostages #bringthemhome#breakingnews pic.twitter.com/ThbvOiqhHB — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) January 30, 2025

Wall Street Journal:

Hamas is making each round of hostage releases in Gaza an increasingly elaborate event, showcasing its strength and humiliating its enemy—but also threatening to derail the fragile cease-fire in the strip, regional analysts said. “Hamas is trying to make the release of the hostages look like a show,” said Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of research for Israel’s military intelligence, adding that the move would backfire on Hamas. “Everyone is looking at the disrespectful way they treat the hostages.” Israel reacted furiously to the display. It said it wouldn’t release the 110 Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be set free as part of the deal. Mediators, including the U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, scrambled to hold the deal together. Israel eventually released the prisoners.

The deal includes more hostage releases, with 33 captives expected to be freed over six weeks. Israel will release 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 to 300 convicted of deadly attacks. There will also be an increased flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said: "The Israeli government embraces the return of Keith Siegel. His families have been informed by the designated authorities that he is a member of our forces. The government, together with all security agencies, will accompany him and his families. The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abducted and missing persons."

There are still six Americans held by the terrorists who are taking every opportunity to humiliate Israel and score public relations victories at Jerusalem's expense.