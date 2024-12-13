It's AOC vs. The Wicked Witch of the West in Oversight Committee Slugfest

Since her 2018 primary victory over Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Cowley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has ruffled a lot of feathers among members of her party.

She ran her mouth so much about primarying several Democratic incumbents that then-Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi had to call the freshman representative into her office for a stern talking-to. Since then, the relationship between the two has been a little frosty.

Six years later, AOC has begun to climb the ladder. She's still not the most popular kid in class, but as more and more young Democrats ache to emulate her success on social media and fervently agree with her radical politics, AOC thinks she sees an opportunity to grab a spot as a ranking committee member.

Not just any committee, but the House Oversight Committee. The powerful body is the main investigative arm of the House of Representatives and would be a plum for a three-term member like AOC.

She's up against a wily old veteran, 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who has the support of establishment Democrats. AOC has gained support from most of the Oversight Committee, including Republican Chairman Rep. James Comer, but it's the Democratic caucus she has to convince to win the ranking member spot.

Standing in her way is her old nemesis, Nancy Pelosi. It's a generational conflict that's expected to play out over the next four years in the Democratic Party, and AOC is ready for it.

“We always talk about winning coalitions, but that’s really what [she’s doing]," said Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), a friend of AOC's. "Like we’re looking at 2026, we have stuff that we want to get done. We’re not going to get it done unless we have the seats in the House."

The Pelosi-AOC struggle is more about personality than substance. Both are committed "progressives," but Ocasio-Cortez's brashness and her utter refusal to "wait her turn" on the seniority ladder have ruffled Pelosi's pride. The elder stateswoman thinks it's time to slap the upstart down and remind her that there are rules that need to be followed.

"Many members are concerned about [the] precedent these races are setting," one senior House Democrat told Axios.

New York Post:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly launched a behind-the-scenes effort to thwart Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bid to serve as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Pelosi (D-Calif.), 84, would rather see Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) serve as ranking member on the high-profile panel and is “actively working to tank” AOC’s bid, according to Punchbowl News. The former House speaker has been “making calls” urging Democrats to support Connolly, 74, over Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), 35, the outlet reported Thursday.

The Democratic Steering and Policy Committee will meet next week and make a recommendation to the full Democratic caucus about who should be chosen to lead the Democrats on the Oversight Committee. Most observers say AOC is leading but that the race is still wide open.

Rep. Comer explains his support for AOC with a twinkle in his eye.

“I’m a big AOC fan,” Comer told CNN on Thursday. “Obviously, I don’t agree with very much of her policy, but I think she’s a good person, I think she’s very well-spoken.”

“I tell the press when they ask about the race for ranking member, the Democrats have nowhere to go but up after having Jamie Raskin for the last four years, so, I think AOC would be great,” Comer said.

Of course, Comer is praying that AOC, one of the most polarizing and visibly radical Democrats in the country, would be elevated to #1 Democrat on his committee.

The campaign commercials would write themselves.