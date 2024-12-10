CEO Killer Wrote 'Anti-Capitalist' Screed and Admired the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, wrote a three-page screed discovered by police after his arrest that expressed "ill will towards corporate America."

Advertisement

"These parasites had it coming," Magione wrote. He also wrote, “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

Mangione also wrote sympathetically on his Goodreads social media account about the Unabomber manifesto written by Ted Kaczynski. Kaczynski carried out a bombing campaign from the 1970s until he was finally captured in 1996. "The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race," Kaczynski began his manifesto.

“It’s easy to quickly and thoughtless(ly) write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it’s simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out,” Mangione wrote in a review of the book in January. “He was a violent individual – rightfully imprisoned – who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary,” he said of Kaczynski.

Mangione is a highly intelligent individual who was destined for success. But friends say that he fell off the grid and hadn't kept in contact for months. This usually denotes a mind in crisis. A young man from a wealthy family who had everything going for him suddenly eschews contact with friends and family and ends up murdering someone for what he represents?

Advertisement

CNN:

“I am flabbergasted,” the colleague said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the news. “I never got the impression he would self-destruct. After graduating, Mangione worked as a software engineer for the online car sales company TrueCar, according to his LinkedIn page. His most recent address was in Hawaii, NYPD officials said. Mangione is registered to vote at his family’s address in Cockeysville, Maryland, a Baltimore suburb, and is registered as unaffiliated with a political party, according to the state’s voter registration lookup website. He is the cousin of Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, a Republican, the state lawmaker’s office confirmed to local media.

Nino Mangione, a Maryland state delegate, issued a statement on behalf of the family, saying they are “shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest.”

“We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved,” the statement said.

Along with his social isolation, Mangione was suffering from chronic back pain. He underwent surgery that laid him up for several weeks. A Reddit profile that tracks very closely with his biographical information detailed his struggle with health issues.

“My back and hips locked up after the accident,” the user wrote in July 2023, adding that “intermittent numbness has become constant” and “I’m terrified of the implications.” A few weeks later, the user wrote that he had undergone spinal surgery, which improved his symptoms. The user did not appear to post about health insurance related to the surgery, or connect the treatment to UnitedHealthcare. The user also detailed past struggles with health issues including Lyme disease and severe brain fog, which he said started after losing sleep during his fraternity’s “hell week” and caused his college grades to start “tanking.” He expressed frustration about how little was understood by the medical community about brain fog, writing that “it’s absolutely brutal to have such a life-halting issue… The people around you probably won’t understand your symptoms - they certainly don’t for me.”

Advertisement

Mangione had no problem paying the bills for his healthcare. Even if he didn't have health insurance, his family, reportedly close-knit, was wealthy enough to pay his medical bills.

Related: It Doesn't Get Any Lower Than the Leftist Outpouring of Cheering at the Death of an Insurance CEO

We shouldn't look for rhyme or reason in his act of murder. Whatever tortured logic drove him to kill won't be understood by the rest of us.