The Biden Administration and 'Coyotes' Expect Huge Surge in Illegals at the Border

Rick Moran | 11:06 AM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

The election of Donald Trump has sent shockwaves around the world. However, America's neighbors to the south were the most affected. Trump is promising to choke off illegal immigration and, by definition, "asylum seekers" who have used generous loopholes in the law to enter the United States.

Advertisement

The Biden administration, in its waning days, will try to prepare for what it believes will be a surge of migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Changes in asylum rules forced on Joe Biden by political necessity have slowed the entry of asylum seekers since last summer. It was far too late to affect the presidential race. At least 8 million people entered the U.S. since Biden took office. Their asylum cases won't be heard by an immigration judge for five years or more. It's a good bet that millions more migrants will try to enter the U.S. before January 20, 2025, when Trump takes office.

The Biden administration wants to make sure that there won't be chaos at the border if that happens. But the smugglers and human traffickers at the border are looking to create that chaos in hopes of distracting the border patrol while they flood the country with illegal drugs.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said "migrants should not believe the lies of smugglers."

"The fact remains: the United States continues to enforce immigration law, and migrants should use safe, lawful, and orderly pathways to come to the United States," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

NBC News:

The operator of a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, where migrants wait before they enter the U.S., said he expects smugglers, known as coyotes, to pressure immigrants to start crossing now.

“Of course, the coyotes will arrive, they are going to say that they need to get in before Donald Trump arrives,” said Gustavo Banda, operator of Templo Embajadores de Jesus, which is housing about 1,400 migrants.

Banda said there is a feeling of uncertainty among migrants at his shelter, but he tries to keep them calm. “No one knows what is going to happen,” Banda said. “That’s why you have to talk to them, that for the moment, absolutely nothing changes.”

“We have migrants who are worried, who don’t know what is going to happen now with their [CBP ONE] appointment,” Loureiro, who runs the San Juan Bosco shelter in town, said. CBP One refers to the app that illegals can use to apply for asylum without entering the U.S.

The Customs and Border Patrol app was one trick the Biden administration used to hide the number of illegal entries into the United States. If an illegal used the app and entered the U.S. at a "designated point of entry," they weren't counted as illegal. 

Advertisement

Related: The True Number of Illegal Aliens Crossing the Border Is Being Deliberately Hidden

Trump's "mass deportation plan" is heavy on rhetoric but light on details. Will states be forced to cooperate? What will the courts say? Where are we going to put these illegals before deporting them?

Related: Democratic Governors Leading the Hysterical Anti-Trump Resistance

I think the threat of deportation will cause hundreds of thousands of illegals to "self-deport." Otherwise, the courts and Democratic governors will slow the process to a crawl. 

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Recommended

Gen X Delivered for Trump—and They're Not Afraid to Tell You Why Megan Fox
The Morning Briefing: Trump Knocks It Out of the Park With Chief of Staff Pick Stephen Kruiser
Harris Was Always Doomed Victor Davis Hanson
A Fond Look Back at Harris's Train Wreck Car Crash Dumpster Fire Campaign Stephen Green
The Trans Issue Is a ‘Drag’ on the Ticket: The Dems Lost Their Blue Wall When They Blew It With Walz Scott Pinsker
Rasmussen Reports Completely Vindicated by 2024 Election Results Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
The Myth That a Global 'Anti-Incumbency' Wave Gave Trump the Victory
Terrified of RFK Jr. FDA Takeover, Pharma Execs Convene Emergency Meeting
Advertisement