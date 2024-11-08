The Biden Administration and 'Coyotes' Expect Huge Surge in Illegals at the Border

The election of Donald Trump has sent shockwaves around the world. However, America's neighbors to the south were the most affected. Trump is promising to choke off illegal immigration and, by definition, "asylum seekers" who have used generous loopholes in the law to enter the United States.

The Biden administration, in its waning days, will try to prepare for what it believes will be a surge of migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Changes in asylum rules forced on Joe Biden by political necessity have slowed the entry of asylum seekers since last summer. It was far too late to affect the presidential race. At least 8 million people entered the U.S. since Biden took office. Their asylum cases won't be heard by an immigration judge for five years or more. It's a good bet that millions more migrants will try to enter the U.S. before January 20, 2025, when Trump takes office.

The Biden administration wants to make sure that there won't be chaos at the border if that happens. But the smugglers and human traffickers at the border are looking to create that chaos in hopes of distracting the border patrol while they flood the country with illegal drugs.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said "migrants should not believe the lies of smugglers."

"The fact remains: the United States continues to enforce immigration law, and migrants should use safe, lawful, and orderly pathways to come to the United States," the spokesperson added.

NBC News:

The operator of a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, where migrants wait before they enter the U.S., said he expects smugglers, known as coyotes, to pressure immigrants to start crossing now. “Of course, the coyotes will arrive, they are going to say that they need to get in before Donald Trump arrives,” said Gustavo Banda, operator of Templo Embajadores de Jesus, which is housing about 1,400 migrants. Banda said there is a feeling of uncertainty among migrants at his shelter, but he tries to keep them calm. “No one knows what is going to happen,” Banda said. “That’s why you have to talk to them, that for the moment, absolutely nothing changes.”

“We have migrants who are worried, who don’t know what is going to happen now with their [CBP ONE] appointment,” Loureiro, who runs the San Juan Bosco shelter in town, said. CBP One refers to the app that illegals can use to apply for asylum without entering the U.S.

The Customs and Border Patrol app was one trick the Biden administration used to hide the number of illegal entries into the United States. If an illegal used the app and entered the U.S. at a "designated point of entry," they weren't counted as illegal.

Trump's "mass deportation plan" is heavy on rhetoric but light on details. Will states be forced to cooperate? What will the courts say? Where are we going to put these illegals before deporting them?

I think the threat of deportation will cause hundreds of thousands of illegals to "self-deport." Otherwise, the courts and Democratic governors will slow the process to a crawl.