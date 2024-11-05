'Snowflake U': Students Who Can't Handle Election Stress Turn to Mindfulness, Legos, Cookies

I often fear for the future of the republic after reading about how young people can't handle the normal stress of everyday life without someone acknowledging that they are stressed and providing comforting activities and food to relieve the pressure.

But then I remember my grandparents said the exact same thing about us Boomers and we turned out, uh... pretty good. The best you can say is we didn't blow up the world.

We humans are a needy bunch. We need to have our feelings "validated" even when they don't need to be validated. Those who seek to validate our feelings of stress and anxiety do so because it gives them power. And that means going full bore to make sure that even if people aren't stressed by the election, they can pretend to be to their heart's content.

Thanks to the left, this century has gotten off to a silly start. I expect it will get even sillier as the decades roll by.

To wit: At the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, where diplomats and public policy wonks matriculate and end up working for the U.S. government, students can indulge their fake stress and anxiety by playing with Legos, drinking hot cocoa, and practicing "mindfulness" exercises.

Jaclyn Clevenger, the school’s director of student engagement, emailed McCourt students to introduce the school’s post-election “Self-Care Suite.”

“In recognition of these stressful times,” she wrote, “all McCourt community members are welcome to gather... in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day.”

Please note that these students aren't running for any office. Their stress and anxiety are being validated (manufactured?) by grownups who fear their snowflakes can't stand the stress of winning or losing and must be coddled and cooed over.

Here's the "agenda" for the "Self-Care Suite":

10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: Tea, Cocoa, and Self-Care

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Legos Station

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Healthy Treats and Healthy Habits

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Coloring and Mindfulness Exercises

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.: Milk and Cookies

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Legos and Coloring

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: Snacks and Self-Guided Meditation

Frannie Block at the Free Press notes, "The only thing missing is a blankie."

As you might have guessed, Georgetown isn't the only school where stress validation takes place.

Of course, Georgetown is hardly the only school fearful that their students will be traumatized after the election. At Missouri State University, the counseling center has set up a post-election “self-care no phone zone space” with calm jars, coloring pages, and sensory fidgets. And just last week, The New York Times reported that Fieldston, the elite New York City private school, was making attendance the day after Election Day optional for “students who feel too emotionally distressed.” Fieldston has also eliminated all homework requirements that day, and is even providing psychologists for “Election Day Support.”

This was too much for comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who told the Times that he yanked his kid out of Fieldston and sent him to another school to complete the eighth grade.

“What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?” he told the Times. “To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money.”

It's OK, Jerry. Take a chill pill and burn some patchouli incense. You'll feel right as rain in no time.