Top Dem Who Voted Against Trump Electors in 2016 Won't Commit to Certifying Trump Win

All Republicans in federal office or running for a House or Senate seat have had to endure microphones stuck in their faces at some point, asking a variation of the question, "Will you commit to certifying the results of the 2024 election?"

Perhaps they should give every Democrat that same treatment.

Axios is reporting that several top-ranking Democrats are refusing to commit to certifying the 2024 election results if Donald Trump wins. Why? They claim Trump will try to cheat.

Among the future election deniers is none other than Rep. Jamie Raskin, a prominent member of the January 6 Committee who raked the GOP over the coals for questioning the outcome of the 2020 election and who objected to Trump's electors in 2016.

If Trump “won a free, fair and honest election, then we would obviously accept it,” Raskin said. “I definitely don’t assume that,” he added. “Democrats don’t engage in election fraud and election fabrication.”

M'kay, whatever. As my favorite video of all time shows, Democrats are actually quite adept and experienced at denying elections.

Admittedly, I'm just regurgitating arguments I made when the January 6 Committee began hearings. Legal challenges to elections are as American as baseball, apple pie, and Toyota.

“It is not clear whether Raskin was actually outlining a plan of action, or rather using a hypothetical to argue that the U.S. Supreme Court was placing what he considered an undue burden on Congress to keep Trump out of office,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet answered if she would support certifying a Trump victory, although she has been highly critical of Republicans who objected to President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. For years, Democrats claimed Republicans are election deniers because they questioned the entirety of elections, but Democrats have also denied election outcomes over 150 times. Biden and Democrats have a long history of contesting election outcomes, including Hillary Clinton and Barbara Lee (D-CA), Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), who have all cast doubt on every single Republican presidential victory in the last two decades. In fact, every single Democrat president since 1977 has questioned the legitimacy of U.S. elections, according to the RNC. Biden cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 midterms.

"After President Trump’s victory in 2016, 67 Democrats boycotted his inauguration, with some claiming Trump’s victory was not legitimate," Breitbart reports. I could go on, but we all know that it's only "election denial" if Republicans do it.

"Trump "is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we're talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments," Raskin said.

"Manipulating" the Nebraska electoral count is an outright lie. Nebraska awards its electoral votes by congressional district, with two EVs being awarded to the overall state winner. Republicans tried to get the Nebraska legislature to switch to a "winner-take-all" electoral system because the 2nd district is heavily Democratic. Using the legislature to change the rules is still legal in the U.S., as far as I know.

Someone should tell Raskin that.