Former Clinton Advisor Calls for an Investigation Into the ABC Debate

Rick Moran | 2:43 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Mark Penn, a close confidant of both Bill and Hillary Clinton, is calling on ABC News to retain an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the network's planning and execution of Tuesday night's debate to determine if there was some effort at "rigging the outcome of this debate."

Advertisement

"I don't know what they told the Harris campaign. I think the day after, suspicion here is really quite high, and I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate. I think the situation demands nothing less than that," he said.

Penn, chairman of the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll, called the mainstream media's coverage of Harris "laughable."

"It's a 50-50, race. He's [Trump] got more obvious tools to get across the finish line than she does and part of the thing here is that if the referees have their finger on the scale, it's harder to, you know, break through and overcome. And certainly, general media coverage has been fairly laughable," he said.

Meanwhile, ABC issued a statement saying that it never, ever, ever, never gave Harris the answers to any questions — scout's honor.

“Absolutely not,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “Harris was not given any questions before the debate.”

Advertisement

Just the News:

Penn, president and managing partner of The Stagwell Group, suggested the Trump campaign mail out to every voter the ACLU questionnaire that then-Sen. Harris, D-Calif., filled out and indicated she supports gender surgery for illegal immigrants and defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Other publications have disclosed a questionable coziness between Harris and Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney and who oversees ABC News. The New York Times quoted Harris as calling their relationship "extraordinary friends,” and disclosed that Walden and Harris are neighbors in Brentwood, a wealthy Los Angeles enclave where Ms. Harris and her husband also own a residence. The Times also pointed out that The Waldens have donated money to Ms. Harris’s political campaigns since at least 2003, when she ran for district attorney in San Francisco.

I don't think Mark Penn likes Kamala Harris very much.

Advertisement

No, it's not likely that ABC will conduct an internal investigation into the planning and execution of the debate, but if the debate was rigged, that would be a clear violation of ABC's broadcast license. Perhaps the FCC should investigate. Or maybe Congress should look into it.

Or maybe it will be swept under the rug and we'll never hear about it again.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

More Bad News for Kamala Out of Michigan Matt Margolis
Haitian Voter Fraud Uncovered in Springfield, Ohio Paula Bolyard
Joe Manchin Is a Weasel Who Can't Leave the Senate Soon Enough Matt Margolis
If True, the ABC News Presidential Debate Could Be Rocked by Explosive Scandal Matt Margolis
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — The Left's Great License Plate Shortage of 2024 Victoria Taft
The Morning Briefing: Seeing a Trump Speech In Person Was Just What the Doctor Ordered Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
EXCLUSIVE: Nonviolent ‘J6 Granny’ Slapped With Bitter Sentence
How Desperate Is the Left to Turn a Blind Eye to the Migrant Crisis?
LIVE: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement