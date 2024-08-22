Maggots Were All Over a Breakfast at the DNC. Then There Was an Insect Infestation.

The FBI is investigating an incident at a delegate buffet breakfast at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago where live maggots were thrown on the food.

"Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building...and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food," the convention's information center said in a statement. "The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation."

No one claimed responsibility for what the FBI called an "attack." Got to watch those maggots, man. They can be vicious.

"We were all coming down to breakfast, and there were these two women who had hidden themselves in the bathroom," Indiana delegate Karen Tallian told USA Today. "And they ran out and threw maggots into the breakfast buffet."

Pro-terrorist protesters tried the same trick last month when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington.

"All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy," said Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga. "We thank the security team for responding swiftly."

It's not clear if any delegates consumed the maggoty food before the Fairmont could clear and sanitize the area, although one delegate was treated for an unknown illness and released.

Fairmont Chicago officials said in a statement, "We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement. Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.

"We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property," said the hotel unnecessarily. We would hope that maggots in buffets are not a regular occurrence.

Maggots consume dead flesh after flies lay eggs and may have been used as a symbolic means to call attention to civilian casualties in Gaza.

Chicago Tribune:

The incident feels like an attempt at a protest or expression of political views, Tallian said, but it fell short of making an impact. “It just seemed like a stupid prank,” Tallian said. “It seems to me that it can be done in a better way than that.” State Sen. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, one of the delegates, said when he arrived for breakfast Wednesday he was told to go straight into the third-floor conference room without stopping at the buffet-style breakfast set up in the hallway. “We had to go into the meeting first, then we could get food after they replaced it,” Smith said.

Terrorist lovers need to get more creative. Maggots might be icky, but leaving a severed head or a dead baby on the buffet table would have been far more effective in showing off the skill and bravery of Hamas fighters.

