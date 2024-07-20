Adidas Hires, Then Fires Palestinian Model Bella Hadid For 1972 Munich Olympic Athletic Shoe Campaign

Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid landed a plum gig with Adidas Corporation to help the company re-launch its SL 72 athletic shoe. The shoe was first introduced during the Munich Olympics in 1972.

But almost everyone immediately wanted to know why the German shoe and apparel company would use Hadid as a spokesmodel to reintroduce a product to commemorate the same Olympic games where Palestinian terrorists belonging to the Black September group kidnapped and eventually murdered 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer.

Hadid, a rabid supporter of Hamas and fierce critic of Israel, was almost immediately fired as a spokesmodel by Adidas after the Israeli government, the American Jewish Committee, and anyone with an ounce of common sense demanded they fire Hadid.

"At the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, 12 Israelis were murdered and taken hostage by Palestinian terrorist group Black September," the Committee wrote on X. "For Adidas to pick a vocal anti-Israel model to recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory. Neither is acceptable."

Adidas issued a curious statement that appeared to show surprise that anyone would object to a Palestinian model involved in a promotional campaign to highlight a product associated with an Olympics game where Palestinian terrorists murdered innocent people.

“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologize for any upset or distress caused,” Adidas said in a statement shared with USA TODAY. “As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do.”

Who came up with this idea? Was it a question of corporate wokeness, believing that they would be praised for trying to build a bridge between Palestinians and Israelis? Perhaps they are unaware that Israel and the popular Palestinian terrorist group Hamas (popular in Gaza) are at war?

How could they not know that they were causing "upset or distress" throughout Israel and decent people around the world?

New York Post:

In May, Hadid, 27, honored her Palestinian heritage at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, donning a dress made out of keffiyeh fabric — a checkered traditional Arab headdress that’s become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity and identity at protests. In June, it was reported that Bella and Gigi Hadid planned to donate $1 million to support Palestinian relief efforts. Some of the cash was expected to go to the UN’s embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency aid agency, whose employees have been linked to Hamas. UNRWA announced it January had fired nine of its 12 staffers who Israel alleged were involved in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that left roughly 1,200 dead, with another 253 kidnapped.

Jonathan Greenblatt, Director of the Anti-Defamation League summed it up best.

In 1972, Palestinian terrorists murdered 11 Israeli athletes and coaches at the Olympic Games in Munich.



Choosing Bella Hadid - who promotes hateful anti-Israel misinformation and Hamas propaganda to her millions of followers - to be the face of a 1972 Olympic shoe relaunch was… pic.twitter.com/Q1cKiMc5rn — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) July 18, 2024

How can someone so beautiful harbor such ugly, toxic opinions?